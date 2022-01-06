What Does OPT Mean:

Opt is a Latin word meaning “to choose.” It is used in English as a verb, adjective, and noun. As a verb, it means “to select one from several possibilities.” As an adjective, it means “of the best quality or kind.” As a noun, it means “an option.”

The word has its roots in the Latin verb optare, which means “to desire earnestly.” This verb gave rise to both the adjective and the noun forms of the word. The first known use of the term was in 1530. It appeared in John Palsgrave’s A Lesse French and English Dictionary.

In a mathematical context, the word means “to choose” or “decide.” It is used most frequently when describing the process of picking a value from a set. For example:

The numbers 8 and 15 are both in the set. When an experimenter says to “choose” one number from this set, he does not care which specific number you pick; however, it must be only one of these two numbers (8 or 15). In formal terms, we say that 8 and 15 are both set elements and that the experimenter desires to observe element 8 (or 15).

The text above describes choosing element 8; however, we could also use an opt-in reference to observing element 15 by simply switching the verb.

We then say:

Once again, we can see that opt lets us describe observing either 8 or 15 without caring which number we observe.

What does opt mean in text:

What does opt mean in Snapchat:

Your snaps will now be displayed in high opt. It only applies to people who have up-to-date Snapchat & device updates.

What does opt mean in school:

When students are given the option to choose between two classes, they can select the class that best suits their needs. This could be a class that aligns more with their interests or a style that has a time that is more convenient for them. By choosing one of the two classes, the student essentially selects an option.

In some cases, students may be given to pick from multiple classes. In this situation, the student is still selecting an option, but they are now choosing from a set of possibilities. This type of decision-making is often called “optimal.

” When making this type of a decision, the student is looking for the option that provides the best results. This could be a class with the best location, the best time of day, or even one with an excellent teacher.