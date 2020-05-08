Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion Adds New Fighters, Stages, And More Story

Published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developed by NetherRealm Studios, the fighting game Mortal Kombat 11 AfterMath is the main installment in the Mortal Combat fantastic series. When the console version of Mortal Kombat series was released, it got so many favorable reviews, similarly got fantastic praises about its graphics, storyline, gameplay, improved net code, etc.

About the Mortal Kombat Series:

It’s a fighting game series, and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is a 2.5D fighting game like its previous 2 seasons. There are several features in the game, like fatal blows and crushing blows. Fatal blows deal with huge damage and when the players’ health drops lower than 30%. While the crushing blow is a cinematic special move that is triggered when any special requirements are met.

In Mortal Kombat 11, there is a custom variation feature that has been introduced that offers character customization. This season introduced the story expansion by adding new fighters in this epic saga.

About the new fighters and stages:

This wonderful saga of Mortal Kombat added some new playable characters- Fujin, Sheeva, and guest fighter, RoboCop. They will play a significant role in the expansion of this mission. Also, Fire God Liu Kang is going to be the protector of Earthrealm and a new keeper of time.

The included new stages are stage fatalities, the dead pool, and Soul Chamber. The return of friendship can also be seen after 1996’s Kombat trilogy, so it will definitely add some lighter notes in the game.

What about the Release of Mortal Kombat 11: AfterMath?

With some expansion, Mortal Kombat 11 AfterMath is going to hit our screen on May 26. So, the long wait is just about to over and you are almost there to watch the wonderful fight.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion Adds New Fighters, Stages, And More Story was last modified: by

Share it: