When Is Season 4 Of Jane The Virgin Coming Out On Netflix

It has not yet been announced when Season 4 of Jane the Virgin will be released on Netflix, but it is expected to be sometime in 2019—the show’s fourth season premiered on The CW network on October 14, 2018.

What can fans expect from Season 4?

The fourth season picks up right where the third season left off, with Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) finally getting married. However, their marital bliss is short-lived, as they soon discover that they cannot have children. This revelation throws a wrench into their plans and forces them to reconsider their future.

Other plot points in Season 4 include Petra (Yael Grobglas) adjusting to life as a single mother and dealing with Rafael’s new fiancee, Luisa (Yara Martinez); Rogelio (Jaime Camil) learning how to be a father to his newly discovered daughter, Darci; Xiomara (Andrea Navedo) embarking on her singing career as Xo Noelle; and Alba (Ivonne Coll) negotiating with a publisher for her steamy romance novel.

Jane the Virgin season 6 Netflix:

Netflix has renewed Jane the Virgin for Season 6.

The series, which stars Gina Rodriguez as a young woman accidentally artificially inseminated, will return for its sixth season in 2019.

Rodriguez took to Instagram on Monday to announce the news, writing, “WE ARE RENEWED FOR SEASON 6!!!!”

“I could not be more proud of our show and my cast and crew,” she continued. “Thank you to all our fans for your unwavering support. We are so grateful for this opportunity to continue telling this story.”

Jane the Virgin has been a critical darling since it debuted in 2014 and has won a Golden Globe and several Emmy Awards.

Last week, the series was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category, while Rodriguez won that award last year. She also has two Emmy nominations under her belt.

Jane was renewed for Season 5 in January 2017, before its fourth season premiered on The CW to record ratings. That renewal came weeks after showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman said she hadn’t yet planned out what would happen if it were to get another season beyond Season 4.

Jane the virgin season 5:

The fifth season of Jane the Virgin premiered on The CW on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. It concluded on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

The CW was officially renewed for a fifth season on January 8, 2018. Along with the season renewal announcement, it was announced that Jennie Snyder Urman would return as showrunner and executive producer for the fifth season.

On October 17, 2018, ahead of the fifth season’s premiere, The CW ordered an additional six episodes to the season, bringing the total episode count to 21.

Gina Rodriguez stars as Jane Villanueva in the series. The character is based on the Venezuelan telenovela Juana la Virgen created by Perla Farías.

Jane the virgin cast:

Gina Rodriguez is Jane Villanueva, a sweet, hardworking, and religious young Latina woman saving herself for marriage, but gets accidentally artificially inseminated with her boss’s sperm. She struggles to help her family adjust to the many changes that come about due to their new financial situation while simultaneously juggling career and romantic relationships.

The show also stars Andrea Navedo as Xiomara Villanueva, Jane’s outgoing mother; Ivonne Coll as Alba Gloriana Villanueva, Jane’s devout Catholic grandmother; Brett Dier as Michael Cordero Jr., Jane’s former boyfriend turned cop; and Justin Baldoni as Rafael Solano, the wealthy owner of the hotel where Jane works and the man who accidentally inseminated her.

Recurring cast members include Yael Grobglas as Petra Solano, Rafael’s scheming sister; Jaime Camil as Rogelio de la Vega, Jane’s telenovela-star father; and Rebecca Root as Lina, a transgender woman who is Rogelio’s co-star and love interest.

Why isn’t jane the Virgin on Netflix:

Despite the show’s success, it has yet to be added to Netflix. There are various theories on why this might be: The CW doesn’t want to give up such a successful series.

Another theory is that The CW takes measures not to compete with itself. Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend air on Fridays and Sundays, respectively, and so each of them will only appear on one streaming service at a time. And then there’s the possibility that Netflix just hasn’t acquired rights for it yet, or another network might have first dibs.