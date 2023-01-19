Where to Watch Shrinking Season 1

An upcoming comedic television show is called Shrinking. The Apple TV+ streaming service was made by Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, and Jason Segel. The programme centres on a therapist who is going through a lot of loss and starts to cross ethical lines by expressing to his patients exactly what he thinks, which has a huge impact on both his and their life. The show is scheduled to debut on January 27, 2023.

Harrison Ford stars in one of his first TV appearances in Shrinking on Apple TV+. The smash sitcom Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence wrote the comedy series, which follows grief therapist Jimmy Johns (Jason Segel) as he begins to defy professional norms by telling his clients exactly what he feels. Jimmy chooses to quit sugarcoating reality, placing his skills and ethics aside, and as a result, he dramatically alters both the lives of others and his own. Dr Phil Rhodes will be portrayed by Harrison Ford, although specifics about his persona are yet unknown.

Shrinking Season 1

Similar to physicians and other medical experts, therapists are often portrayed in films and television as plot devices rather than as individuals with their own motivations and objectives. This is because many regular people perceive their therapists or psychologists in precisely that way—as patients who are seeking guidance and solutions for whatever issues may be troubling them. It’s easy to forget that these medical experts, who treat patients with profound trauma and mental health concerns, are also individuals, and that even they may have prejudices and attitudes outside of their professional life that they maintain to themselves while treating a patient. What is this therapist actually thinking, and what if they expressed what they’re really thinking, these are two ideas that may cross the mind of someone seeking therapy in response to this.

“Follows a heartbroken therapist who begins to breach the rules and tell his patients precisely what he feels,” according to the 10-episode season. He discovers himself making significant, upsetting changes to people’s lives, including his own while disregarding his training and principles.

Shrinking Season 1: Cast

Jason Segel is co-creating and scripting the new series in addition to acting in it. With Bill Lawrence, the creator of Ted Lasso, and Brett Goldstein, the writer and actor of Ted Lasso, Segel is united by two of the most well-known figures in the world of comedy television. The ten-part series will include at least one episode directed by James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now). Along with Neil Goldman (Community), Jeff Ingold (Ted Lasso), and Liza Katzer, all four of the creative individuals will executive produce Shrinking (Ted Lasso).

Production designer Cabot McMullen (Designated Survivor), art director Judy Cosgrove (Cougar Town), and costume designer Allyson B. Fanger all hold additional creative lead responsibilities (Fantasy Island).

Dr Phil Rhodes in Harrison Ford

Dr Phil Rhodes is portrayed by the legendary actor Harrison Ford in Shrinking. Harrison has a long list of notable film credits, along With the Call of the Wild, What Lies Beneath, The Fugitive, Patriot Games, Blade Runner, and Ender’s Game. He is perhaps best known for his roles as Indiana Jones in the popular film franchise and as Star Wars pilot Han Solo in those movies and their sequels.

Jimmy Johns, played by Jason Segel

The quirky psychiatrist Jimmy Johns is portrayed by Jason, who previously acted in the hit television series How I Met Your Mother and appeared in the motion pictures This is 40, The Muppets, Sex Tape, and Knocked Up. He portrayed Peter in Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neil Jansen in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. In the animated film Despicable Me, he also lends his voice to Vector.

Shrinking Season 1 Storyline

For starters, it was written by Jason Segel, who starred in The Muppets and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, two films that had no business being as wonderful as they were! In addition, he plays the therapist and stars in it. You may now tell J.S. anything if you’ve ever wanted to stare into his warm, brown eyes and express to him everything that’s bothering you.

He’ll just be unable to hear you! The good news is that neither did your actual therapist, so it’s all right. Specifically, emotionally. Bill Lawrence, one of the writers of the wonderful Ted Lasso—another programme about a goofy, well-meaning middle-aged white man—co-wrote Shrinking. Shrinking should be easy for him to write!

As far as we can tell, the show centres on a bereaved therapist who begins telling his patients what he really thinks. He finds himself drastically altering people’s lives, including his own while disobeying his training and morals.

Shrinkage Season 1: Release Date

The series debut date was just revealed by Apple TV+. On January 27, 2023, Shrinking is planning to make its Apple TV+ debut. According to reports, the first two episodes of Shrinking will premiere globally on Friday, January 27, and a new episode will thereafter show every Friday.

When will the Shrinking Season 1 Trailer be released?

The next show’s trailer is more akin to a teaser than a true trailer since it doesn’t reveal what to anticipate from the drama. The teaser just shows a lineup of a few of the individuals who we believe are Segel’s patients bouncing upward and downward on a trampoline, instead of providing a quick explanation or excerpts of what would happen.

Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell (from Generation), Christa Miller (from Clone High), Michael Urie, and Luke Tennie are a few of the bouncing characters on the gadget. Harrison Ford eventually jumps on the trampoline and looks dismissively at Segel before they leave.

Bill Lawrence, a co-creator of Ted Lasso who has won an Emmy, Brett Goldstein, a star of Ted Lasso who has won an Emmy, and Segel wrote the script for the Apple TV+ series. The first episode, which James Ponsoldt directed, was written by the three who also developed the series.

The movie Shrinking is Segel’s second collaboration with Apple TV+; the first being his appearance in the February 2022 release of the Apple Original movie The Sky Is Everywhere.

Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions are responsible for the show’s production. Executive producers include Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer. The show’s authors are “Ted Lasso” execs Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

Where to Watch Shrinking Season 1

On January 27, 2023, the first two episodes of “Shrinking” will air. The remaining 8 episodes will thereafter be made available on Apple TV+ on a weekly basis, every Friday. Apple’s streaming service is accessible on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app and costs $6.99 a month with a seven-day free trial.