Nomadland to The Disciple: List of Best OTT Releases In Recent Days

1. Nomadland

This movie is a 2021 oscar winner for one of the best pictures. Also, the directors and actors who are there inside the movie were fantastic. This story is revolving around 60+ woman’s life survival at that time.

This movie is an English movie and also it will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar.

2. The Disciple

This movie is based on a Hindustani classical music vocalist Chaitanya Tamhane and his interest in music also, leading it towards perfection. Awards at the Venice and Toronto film festivals are won by this movie.

Its language is Marathi with subtitles and this will be coming on Netflix.

3. Godzilla vs. King Kong

This movie is loved by everyone and also this movie is an action film, most threatening and saving human lives.

This is loved by the audience so much and also they want to watch this again but due to this pandemic they can’t go to theatres but, the good news is they are releasing it on the OTT platforms.

This movie is in the English language and also this will be releasing on BookMyShow Stream.

4. Vakeel Sab

This movie is a remake of the PINK movie which is a Bollywood movie and also this movie has some kind of extra energy and spice in it. So you must watch this show, I bet you will like this movie.

This is a Telugu film with subtitles and also this is gonna launch on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Charulata

One of the genius Satyajit Rai is going to represent this super-hit movie. In this movie, a newspaper’s wife is attracted and also feeling something to his cousin which is leading towards a romantic love story and also this has a tragic romance too. So you will like this rom-com movie when you will watch it.

This is gonna launch on Mubi and this is a Bengali movie with subtitles too.

6. The Mitchells vs. The Machines

So in this movie, a family’s trip remains a failure as per robot apocalypse, Also they are banding out to save the planet.

This movie I so much fun and laughter also a good animation movie so that you can distract your mind to a different thing. Watch this movie and you’re gonna love it.

This is an English-language movie and also it will be launching on Netflix.