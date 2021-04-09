Shingeki no Kyojin: Voz de Eren Jaeger agradece a Hajime Isayama

Shingeki no Kyojin He reached the end of his manga after 139 chapters. The series officially says goodbye after its debut in 2009 and the creator Hajime Isayama He is receiving a lot of love from his fans on social networks. One of the most prominent is Yuki Kaji, the man who plays Eren Jaeger in the anime adaptation.

Yuki Kaji joined the movement in appreciation of Hajime Isayama, creador de Attack on Titan, and through your official account Twitter shared an emotional message where he also promised to continue supporting Eren until his end on the small screen.

The original publication already has more than 20 thousand likes and thanks to the user “@edomonogatari”, fans of Shingeki no Kyojin received a faithful translation to the actor’s words. The Truth News He shares the publication and translation below:

“Yuki Kaji’s words continue to make fans happy”

“Hajime Isayama-sensei, thank you for granting us the Attack on Titan manga. Thank you so much for the amazing trip. I will dedicate my heart to expressing Eren Yeager in the anime until the very end. Our fight is far from over !!! ‘”he wrote Yuki Kaji en Twitter.

Where can I see Shingeki no Kyojin?

Also know as Attack the titans in Spanish-speaking countries, it is a manga series available to read in Kodansha or on the site of Crunchyroll. All four anime seasons are available on Crunchyroll, Funimation Y Netflix (only in some countries).

Although the end of Shingeki no Kyojin came on its manga pages, the truth is that MAP study will return with the part 2 of season 4 in winter 2022. Its adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s series received mixed reviews, yet the show remains one of the most watched in the world.

Dato: #ThankYouIsayama es viral en Twitter para celebrar Attack on Titan

How do you feel after reading Attack on Titan Chapter 139? Do you think the Eren Jaeger universe deserves a sequel or is it best to stick with the current ending? We remind you that Yuki Kaji is also known for being the voice of Meliod en Nanatsu no Taizai, Sonic Speed ​​of Sound in One Punch Man, among many other characters.

