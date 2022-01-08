What Does CTS Stand For:

CTS is short for Cross talk cancellation, a process by which an audio device sends a second copy of the signal to cancel any undesired noise or feedback.

Cherry transistors sound better because they are less noisy than other 3rd party transistors:

The transistor running through the signal path will create static electrical fields internally and externally. This noise must be prevented from reaching the next stage in the circuit if sonic purity is desired.

Internal noise can be reduced with shielding, but that technique works best when applied early—noise generated later in the circuit will have already been amplified beyond repair. External noise can be reduced with a careful component choice—not just regarding low-level signals being amplified, but in terms of the voltage and current demands of the circuit as a whole.

Reducing this noise is by using a so-called “cherry” transistor. These transistors have been specifically designed to minimize noise, and they often sound better than other 3rd party transistors.

This is just one example of the many factors for making a great-sounding audio device. By understanding how these devices work, you can make more informed decisions about what components to use in your projects with a little bit of knowledge and some experimentation.

What will you do if insertion delay and skew are not met:

1. Set insertion delay and skew to -INFINITY if the value is not known with absolute certainty or until it can be measured accurately.

2. Leave insertion delay and skew at their default values, 5 ms and 0 ms, respectively, so that messages will be sent immediately with no hesitation.

3. Set insertion delay to 0 ms (but leave skew unchanged) to send messages immediately but do not instruct routers to time them according to the CMIP standard (0 <= skew <= 8192).

4. Do nothing; SnmpTT will set both insertion delay and skew to zero milliseconds by default, which means that messages are sent as soon as possible without any timing information whatsoever. This parameter may need tuning for slower links.

CTS signoff semi:

CTS Signoff Semi is an optional CTS (Clear To Send) handshake that can be used to improve the reliability of data transmission over noisy or RF-disruptive links.

When enabled, the receiver will send a CTS message after successfully receiving all of the data in a given statement. This tells the sender that it can safely begin transmitting the following message without waiting for the receiver’s explicit ACK (Acknowledgement).

This handshake can be helpful when there is a lot of noise or RF interference on the link, as it allows the transmitter to continue sending messages even if some of them are not being correctly received. By using C Signoff Semi, you can improve the reliability of data transmission over noisy or RF-disruptive links.