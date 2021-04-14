Dynit news for April 2021 between latest releases and upcoming arrivals

Through a newsletter, Dynit announced the news of April 2021. In addition to the Megalo Box 2: Nomad anime underway on VVVVID, there are many other products coming this month, in addition to those already released recently.

Dynit’s upcoming releases are as follows:

Sword Art Online Alicization War Of Underworld – Ltd Box #02 (Eps 13-23) (3 Blu-Ray)

Sword Art Online Alicization War Of Underworld – Ltd Box #02 (Eps 13-23) (3 Dvd)

G.T.O. – Paradise Lost #04 (manga)

G.T.O. – Paradise Lost #07 (manga)

G.T.O. – Paradise Lost #14 (manga)

Mingo – Don’t Think All Italians Are Popular With Girls # 01 (manga)

Beyond The Rainbow And Other Stories (manga)

Vampeerz # 02 (manga)

I Want To Eat Your Pancreas Vol. 1,2 + Novel (manga)

Besides Sword Art Online, the first volume of the Italian mangaka Peppe also stands out. Dynit also remembers what the latest releases were under its brand:

Made In Abyss – Limited Edition Box (Eps 01-13) (3 Blu-Ray)

Made In Abyss – Limited Edition Box (Eps 01-13) (3 Dvd)

Goblin Slayer The Movie: Goblin’S Crown (First Press)

Goblin Slayer The Movie: Goblin’S Crown (First Press)

Demon Slayer – The Complete Series (Eps 01-26) (4 Blu-Ray)

Demon Slayer – The Complete Series (Eps 01-26) (4 Dvd)

Keiko Nishi – Caro, Chibi is Disappeared (manga)

Kyodai Nishioka Box Set (The Child Of God / Kafka / Journey To The World’s End) (manga)

Honey Bitter #01 (manga)

Honey Bitter #02 (manga)

Honey Bitter #03 (manga)

Honey Bitter #04 (manga)

Honey Bitter #13 (manga)

Nyx Lanters For Nyx (La) # 02 (manga)

Saturn Return #03 (manga)

Finally, we remind you that Dynit has published a few days ago the new trailer of Bleach dubbed in Italian, the anime that will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in the second half of April with the first season, while the third film of Fate / Stay Night will be distributed on Netflix: Heaven’s Feel.