Kimetsu no Yaiba inspires a very strange tourist spot in Japan

Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most important series of Japan in the last decade, and its popularity is impossible to ignore. The show has broken countless records with its manga and his movie of anime surpassing even more.

Demon Slayer It’s everywhere when it comes to anime, and it seems the fandom has found a strange new tourist hotspot that no one saw coming. According to The Mainichi, the new location is where few would expect.

Turns out fans started visiting Toyama, Japan, all thanks to a special bus stop. This stop has become a must see for local Kimetsu no Yaiba fans and it is not because the place is shown in the anime.

This is what the Mekki bus stop looks like that attracted the attention of fans

No, the reason is even darker. The bus stop attracted attention of the fandom by name. The characters used in Japanese to write the name of the stop spell “Kimetsu” that is, if you read it backwards.

This novelty has become a hit with fans who enjoy taking selfies with stop signs, so this obscure Demon Slayer hotspot isn’t one you can think of if you don’t know Japanese.

Of course, the bus stop is ready to cash in on the coincidence. Fans have asked Mekki to sell merchandise related to him anime de Tanjiro Kamado because of its name, so those plans are in the works.

For now, you can buy keychains with the name of the stop to take home, so we can only hope that Mekki gets an official license to make Demon Slayer merchandise soon. The Truth News will share more news from the shonen series in the future.

When is Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 coming out?

Following the success of the movie Mugen Train, which is season 1.5 of the anime, fans will be able to have a second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba sometime in 2021. The creator Koyoharu Gotouge The manga ended in May 2020 (23 volumes) and many fans hope that season 2 will not be the last.

