Paramount delays Top Gun: Maverick, Mission Impossible 7 and more releases

Paramount postpones some release dates, including Top Gun: Maverick, Mission Impossible 7, the next installment of Star Trek, and others.

Top Gun: Maverick goes from July 2 to November 19, therefore going over the original release date of Mission Impossible 7, which goes to May 27, 2022. For its part, Mission Impossible 8 goes from November 2022 to July 7, 2023.

Dungeons and Dragons are also being postponed, going from May 22, 2022, to March 3, 2023.

The next installment of Star Trek, still without an official title, which is supposed to be written by Kalinda Vasquez (The Walking Dead) is going to us on June 9, 2023.

Top Gun: Maverick, which has been shot with IMAX big-screen cameras, is keeping his date in theaters now that he’s passed the Mission Impossible 7 date.

As for the latter, now they will have to do with the Disney movie they are preparing and against John Wick 4. Here is the complete list: