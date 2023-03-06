We Own This City Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Hello Folks, Today, we’re going to talk about the American crime thriller show We Own This City. This show was based on the book We Own This City: A True Story by Justin Fenton, who began his career in Baltimore as a crime reporter.

This show also happens to be the famous show about cops in Baltimore that David Simon made. Like The Wire, Homicide: Life just on Streets, and The Corner, this show is mostly about Baltimore police officers.

The first episode of Season 1 of We Own This City came out on April 25, 2022, on the HBO network. George Pelecanos as well as David Simon wrote the story for this show, and The Wire director Reinaldo Marcus Green was in charge of directing this show.

Its two final episodes will come out on May 2 and May 9, 2022, respectively. The Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force tries to do its job while dealing with the corruption in the city.

Fans of officers’ crime thrillers couldn’t wait for this show to come out. The first episode of We Just Owns the City Season 1 has a 7.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb, and 85 percent of Google users already have liked this series.

Fans want to know if “We Own This City” would be brought back for another season. Don’t worry, Latest Series has news about the renewal of We Just Own the City Season 1, so ensure that you read this post to the end so you don’t miss any of the news.

Even though We Own This City is indeed a “coda” to David Simon’s previous series The Wire, it doesn’t mean that the hit crime drama won’t have a second season.

We Own This City was praised by almost everyone after it aired on HBO and gave an uncompromisingly dark look at police work today.

The brief overview of Baltimore’s notoriously corrupt Gun Trace Task Force was told in 6 episodes of a miniseries. We Own This City, like David Simon’s earlier show The Wire, took a piecemeal look at Baltimore’s society, focusing on the city’s corrupt public officials, police, as well as special forces.

We Own This City Season 2 Release Date

The official date for Season 2 of We Owns This City has not yet been set. Season 2 of We Own This City will come out sometime in 2023. Maybe, like the first season, it will be on HBO Max.

We Own This City Season 2 Cast

There are some well-enough and talented actors in this show, such as

Wayne Jenkins, portrayed by Jon Bernthal

Wunmi Mosaku plays Nicole Steele.

Jamie Hector portraying the role of Sean Suiter

Josh Charles portraying the role of Daniel Hersl

In the role of David McDougall, David Corenswet

Dagmara Dominczyk portraying Erika Jensen

John Sieracki, represented by Don Harvey

Delaney Williams portrayed Kevin Davis.

Rob Brown plays Maurice Ward.

Donald Stepp, portrayed by Seth Hurwitz.

We Own This City Season 2 Trailer

No return has been confirmed, so there will be no new trailer. From what we know, filming hasn’t even started yet. It looks like it will take a while.

But watch this space, because we’ll let you know as soon as we find out anything. On our website, you can view the teaser for the first season.

We Own This City Season 2 Plot

We Own This Place is indeed a police crime thriller show about a group of Baltimore Police Dept officers who join the Gun Trace Task Force, a subgroup of another group.

They must utilize their authority and power to control people who don’t have any. Even the best cops don’t always act professionally or morally, as shown by the plot. The show talks about police brutality, drugs, as well as other serious crimes that happen every day around us.

The plot of this show, We Own This Place, comes from a book by Justin Fenton. Fenton began his professional life as a freelance journalist for the Baltimore Police, so a few of the stories in this show are based on real events. Also, as the season goes on, we’ll see how this idea of corruption gets stronger.

A Vulture article was sure that David Simon’s choice of words at the New York premiere of We Own This City meant that the show would not be back.

Simon says that the series is more of a “coda” to The Wire than a sequel, and the writer points out that codas are usually used to add something to a completed work and give it a definitive ending.

This choice of words and the fact that We Own This City is being promoted as a miniseries instead of a frequent show make it seem less likely that it will be brought back.

We Own This City might seem to mark the end of Simon’s story in The Wire, but that doesn’t mean it will be. We Own This City shows the results of the trials, and most of the main characters end up in jail.

However, the whole point of the movie is to show that the so-called “war on drugs” will never end because the institutions that keep it going are corrupt.

Putting the “bad guys” in jail at the end of the series goes against what Simon’s show is trying to say, which is that big changes in a system don’t come from one big drug bust or a few high-profile arrests.

More stories set throughout Baltimore that continue to look at corruption and the breakdown of institutions would be a good way to naturally grow the universe.