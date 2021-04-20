The Simpsons outperform The Mandalorian in views in 2020 despite being on the air for 32 years

Since 2017, we celebrate the World Day of The Simpson. And we do it by remembering it is easy to try to climb on the beards of this series of cartoons for adults (although enjoyable by practically all ages) that premiered in 1989 and is still on the air, in addition to having joined the Disney + catalog, having been, according to many, one of the reasons for subscribing to the platform (remember, FOX was bought by Disney).

More and more people are watching the series through streaming, and last year, according to the media cbrture.com, it surpassed in views even The Mandalorian, one of the biggest “firecrackers” on the platform, belonging to the Star Wars universe. The data indicates, according to a survey conducted by cbr, that 65% of respondents say they see the series only on the platform to be able to choose a chapter and avoid ads. Of the age ranges who most watch the series either on television or on the internet, are 50% people between 25 and 35 years old, followed by 25% of people between 35 and 45 years old and finally 15% of people between 15 and 25 years old , 10% remaining in people over 45 years of age.

This shows us that not only veterans are enjoying the series: new generations are also being introduced, largely due to the influence of those most versed in the world of the yellow family over the years.

Thanks to this, we continue laughing, having good times and being scared by the strange predictions that, on occasion or other, have come true, there we leave it …

