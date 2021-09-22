Volume 5 of ‘Patriot Act’ Coming to Netflix in November 2019

So volume 5 of ‘patriot act’ is all set to be aired on the Netflix this November! Netflix has started releasing this with Hasan Minhaj back in October 2018. Since it was released, it has become one of the favorite talk shows on Netflix. However, Netflix has released five other volumes for making it one of the most extended talk shows, which run over Netflix.

Alternatively, Chelsea has won this if it is about the number of episodes. Now there are many questions which are coming in the mind of people that hat will happen in the next season and how things will be different form another season. Then there is good news for those that it has already greenlight the fifth volume.

The six brand new episodes are all set to get released until December 2019. Although there are not any fix dates regarding this, the rumors have revealed that there are four Sundays in the month and they are thinking about releasing it on Sundays.

But this confirms that there will be weekly releases as they have six episodes to be released. They might release four in the November month and the other two in the December month. There is something about the talk shows that people fall for this show.

There is a reason behind liking this show. Because every time they come with different episodes, and there is something new to watch. This is one of thing people like about the talk shows. On the other hand, there are so many things to learn from the show. So let’s see there are so many people how are waiting for this series.

Let see what happens to them. On the other hand, if anyone wants to check out how good doing this show, they may check this out on Google. There is not nay graph related to it, but there is some news from which one can get to know.

As usual like in the other four seasons Hasan Minhaj was hosting the show similarly in this season also Hasan will be there. He has a slaying persona, and there is much to watch there along with hosting.

As topics will be new and different, this will become the center of interest of the people. Let see what happens in this season how it is going to entrain its fans.