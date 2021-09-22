Gwyneth Paltrow Played an Important Part in Harvey Weinstein’s Bringing down:

The Oscar-Winning Actress, Gwyneth Paltrow Played a Major Part in Bringing Down Famous American Film Producer Harvey Weinstein.

Gwyneth Paltrow, A 46-Year-Old Star of Biggest Star of Movie Mogul, Was Involved in The Downfall of Harvey Weinstein. She Recruits some Hollywood stars to speak against Harvey Weinstein’s Alleged Sex Abuse.

A New Book Claimed that Gwyneth Helped Reporters To Speak Against the big Personality of Harvey. However, the Reporters Looked in the History of Harvey’s Sexually Mistreat Behaviour.

Jodi Contor The New York Times Journalist Acclaimed that Gwyneth Actively Played her part As Anybody’s Ever known.

Harvey Goes to the party at Gwyneth’s Home, As a Result, Shocked Paltrow has to hide in the Bathroom. She Feared Because of Weinstein as he only made her a Star.

Gwyneth said that Weinstein put his Hands-on her and his Intentions were not good. He also Suggested giving massages to each other in his suite After Casting Gwyneth for a Lead role in Emma premiered in 1996. Gwyneth was 22 at that time.

The New York Times and New Yorker Magazines Derived the Downfall of Weinstein since 2017. She Helped in Breaking The Sexual harassment Event and Ignite a Movement.

More than 80 Women accused 67 years Old Weinstein Of Sexual Abuse.

Kantor and Meghan Twohey, New York time Journalists said that it is hard to open up Publicly and raise a voice against Sexual Harassment. Because of Career and other Things, Some women may not Raise their voice like Gwyneth.

Although Gwyneth Refuses to go on Record, She played an Important Part in Bringing Harvey Weinstein with his Cruel Intentions.

Gwyneth was one of the few People to Get on the Phone and Is Strongly Determined to help other Sexually abused women’s Like her.

What are your Thoughts Regarding End of Sexual Abuse and Harassment? When will Women Be Brave to Speak up?