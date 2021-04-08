Dragon Ball Super season 2 could be available in July 2021

There is no official information on whether Dragon Ball Super will celebrate your second season in 2021, although most hope for the best. Toei Animation It hasn’t formally made it official yet, but this hasn’t stopped fans from speculating something big.

It didn’t help that the COVID-19 hit the world in 2020 and that has left most on hold. Regardless of the conditions caused by the pandemic, the series of Akira Toriyama Y Toyotaro is still one of the best programs anime who gained a huge following from July 2015 to March 2018.

Aware that Dragon Ball Super has a huge following, Toei Animation wants to make sure it suits everyone. A prime requirement is to release future dubbed and subtitled episodes before they air together.

The last batch of dubbed episodes ran from October to November 2019. Assuming the second anime season comes out in 2021, the next thing on many people’s minds is seeing the manga’s new arcs on the small screen.

Fans discuss the future of Dragon Ball Super on Twitter

Most will remember the last fight scenes of the Tournament of Power And this may be what’s coming. But broadening potential expectations, there’s a chance that the second season of Dragon Ball Super could delve deeper into the past.

Unless the writers of the famous manga series Keep something else in mind, a look at the history of select main characters would appeal to anime fans. For now, this should be taken with a pinch of salt along with the growing anticipation of what season two may bring.

Watch the anime Dragon Ball Super online

The Truth News reminds you that Crunchyroll and Funimation have the rights to stream Dragon Ball Super online. Likewise, fans who want to read new chapters of the manga can do so on the official VIZ Media site, Shonen Jump or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus application.

