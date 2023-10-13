Virgin River Season 5 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Virgin River season 5, part 2 will arrive on Netflix soon after the series’ shocking comeback, bringing with it new episodes and (hopefully) solutions to the problems raised in the first half of the season. Virgin River season 5 will be split into two parts on Netflix, just like the fifth seasons of Stranger Things, The Lincoln Lawyer, and The Witcher. Returning for its fifth season on Netflix on September 7 were the first 10 episodes of the romantic drama based on the Virgin River novels.

Netflix has already renewed Virgin River for a sixth season, so the remaining episodes of the fifth season will have plenty of topics to cover from Part 1 while also establishing the stage for the sixth season. An arrest was made, new relationships were confirmed, and long-standing parentage problems involving Charmaine and Mel were finally solved by the time season 5 episode 1 of Virgin River aired. Virgin River, Part 2 still has a lot of territory to cover after the previous 10 episodes raised more concerns than they answered.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 Release Date

Fans of Virgin River are in for a treat that will capture the spirit of the holiday season and have us counting down the days until we can once again visit this quaint hamlet.

The eagerly anticipated arrival of the two special Christmas episodes (Virgin River Season 5 Part 2) from this beloved Netflix series is set to deliver a double dose of festive cheer on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the same time of 12:00 a.m. (PT) or 3:00 a.m. (ET) on Netflix.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 Cast

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

Colin Lawrence as Preacher

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Zibby Allen as Brie

Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey as Ricky

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Teryl Rothery as Muriel

Lucia Walters as Julia

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen

Nicola Cavendish as Connie

Keith MacKechnie as Nick

Tosca Baggoo as Dr Freeman

Chad Riley as Sgt Gomez

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Lexa Doig as Paige Lassiter

David Cubitt as Calvin

Marco Grazzini as Mike

Stacey Farber as Tara

Patrick Sabongui as Todd

Markian Tarasiuk as Parker

Virgin River Season 5 Part 1 Ending

The tenth episode, titled “Labor Day,” concluded with a glimpse into the future. Mel’s sister Joey had discovered the love letters their mother had received from a mysterious Virgin River address while Mel and Jack were finishing up the interior design of their cottage. Joey speculated that Mel’s biological father was a local man with whom their mother had an affair. Mel’s father’s identity (whether it’s an established individual or a new one) may be disclosed in either Part 2 of Season 5 or the future 6th season.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 Plot

The tenth episode, “Labor Day,” closes with Mel and Jack decorating for the holidays in December, and Netflix has announced that the next two episodes will be “Holiday Episodes.”

Mel offers to Jack in the final episode that they buy Tara’s family farm to keep it from becoming a golf course. They appear to be on the same page in regards to making the move, getting married on the land, and having a brood of children there. But if everything went as planned, there would be no need for additional episodes.

Mel’s sister phones months later, during the holiday preparations, to tell her that she has discovered their mother’s old love letters. Her sister suspects the author is Mel’s biological father, thus the hunt may be on for the remaining fresh episodes. This will likely be the primary conflict, while other residents of the town will also have issues to resolve, such as degenerative diseases or the discovery of a body.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 Trailer

The teaser trailer released by Netflix gives fans an idea of how many of the unresolved plot threads will be addressed in the upcoming two episodes. Mel’s hunt for her father, who she and Preacher have supposedly confirmed is still living in Virgin River, will be featured prominently in the special, which will otherwise center on the town’s Christmas tree-decorating competition. Whether we’ll get to see him in the special episodes or in season 6 is unclear from the footage. Other memorable events include Preacher keeping the truth regarding Wes from Kaia, a romantic embrace between Brie and Brady beneath the mistletoe, and Lizzy confiding in Hope her fears of becoming a mother.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 Episodes

In addition, Netflix has announced that each of the next two episodes of Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 will take place around the holidays. As Season 1 of Virgin River comes to a close in Episode 10, with the characters preparing for the December holidays, the last two episodes of the season will focus on the fallout from the season’s many twists in the days leading up to Christmas. Part 2 of Virgin River’s fifth season has episodes titled “The More the Merrier” and “Father Christmas,” suggesting a Christmastime reckoning for the town’s citizens in the wake of the paternity-based revelations seen in the first half of the season.

Where to watch Virgin River Season 5 Part 2?

Watch Episodes 11 and 12 of Season 5 of Virgin River on Netflix for the conclusive viewing experience.