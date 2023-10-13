The Novel’s Extra (Remake) Chapter 80 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Novel’s Extra Remake is a thrilling update to the original The Novel’s Extra; with much improved art, written narrative, and plot, it follows the life of Kim Hajin, who somehow ends immersed in the world of a novel he wrote himself.

Unfortunately, Kim Hajin did not possess the body of the primary protagonist or any supporting characters. Instead, he ended up in the body of an arbitrary character that neither he nor he knew existed.

According to the adage, “knowledge is power.” Since the fresh world Kim Hajin reincarnated into is literally the story he wrote, he is nearly all-knowing.

And by utilizing the power of his education, Kim Hajin begins his journey as a superpowered supporting character.

Let’s take a look at the most recent rumors and news about The Novel’s Extra Remake, determine when the next chapter of The Novel’s Extra Remake will be released, and discover what occurs in The Novel’s Extra Remake Chapter 58.

The Novel’s Extra is the world’s most renowned Manhwa series. Chapter 80 will contain many surprises and keep readers in the verge of their seats.

From unedited scans to Reddit reports and everywhere else, this new release is the topic of much conversation.

This website provides comprehensive information about Extra Chapter 80 of The Novel, including its release date, subject matter, and more.

No matter how long you’ve been viewing the series or if you’re just getting started, you can discover all the information you need in one place.

The Novel’s Extra (Remake) Chapter 80 Release Date

At 6:00 a.m. on October 23, 2023, Chapter 80 of the popular Manhwa series will be published. The series has amassed a vast fan base, and viewers cannot wait to see what happens next.

Additional revelations as well as new narrative threads are expected to keep the audience on the the edge for their seats throughout Chapter 80.

The release of the next chapter of the Manhwa series is imminent, and fans are counting down the days until they can read it.

The Novel’s Extra (Remake) Chapter 80 Trailer

The Novel’s Extra (Remake) Chapter 80 Plot

In the exhilarating world of The Novel’s Extra (Remake), Hajin and Kim Suho embark with a perilous voyage to unearth the treasure secreted within the dungeon’s depths.

Unbeknownst to their final days, their every move has been closely tracked by the mysterious leader of the chameleon ensemble, who has the power to determine their destiny.

It becomes evident that the leader of the chameleon troupe has already decided on Hajin’s potential membership.

She was awestruck by his ability to conquer the concealed stage, a feat only a handful of people have accomplished.

The manager recognizes his exceptional abilities and sees within himself the qualities required to be an asset in the chameleon troupe.

Hajin’s aptitude and determination have not gone unnoticed, and it appears that he will soon join the prestigious group.

The field exercise at the academy is coming to a close, and we now know that the person who has been following Kim Hajin is actually academy instructor Yoon Seungah. However, Yoon Seungah has stopped following Kim Hajin and has made a proposal to Kim Hajin to reveal all of his secrets.

Yoon Seungah, the instructor, approached Kim Hajin and requested him to partake in a competition. If Kim Hajin triumphed, he would receive 200 points, allowing him to win the actual exercise with the highest score.

Kim Hajin could attack Yoon Seungah as many times as he wished, and he would win the competition if a single assault caused harm to any part of Yoon Seungah’s body other than her left hand or caused her to move one step.

In this chapter, Kim Hajin assiduously trains at night, hoping for ways to improve his abilities. Despite his endeavors, his statistics remain average.

However, after concluding the maturation process, he receives a modest increase in attributes and new abilities.

The narrative then shifts to England, when Kim Hajin and his guild member go to Casio for the first time, per Chae Nation’s effusive recommendation.

Unexpectedly, Chae Nayoon is filled with remorse after losing a substantial quantity of money while wagering with Vert.

However, his motivations go beyond assisting Chae Nayoon; he believes his newly enhanced fortune may provide him with an advantage.