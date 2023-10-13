I Thought Its a Common Possession Chapter 39 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Since its first serialization, I Thought It’s A Common Possession has been the talk of the town due to its unique combination of affection, loyalty, and self-discovery. Already in the year 2023, it began its first chapter.

The undiscovered along with unexplored path of combining the time travel and reincarnation genres has benefited the filmmakers.

If you are also curious about this, we have simplified your task. The release date for I Thought It Was A Common Possession Chapter 32 is mentioned in this article.

In the captivating world of “I Thought It Had been a Common Possession,” the plot takes an intriguing turn when Edith meets the man who burned her in the past.

During a pleasant conversation alongside Killeon, Edith’s hand is abruptly grabbed by an unknown male.

This individual, who appears to be Edith’s sibling, appeared with an earlier chapter in which he caused Edith injury.

Now that he is present at the palace, he is overcome with wrath and resentment for Edith’s apparent joyful existence.

In addition, we have incorporated all pertinent information into the manga. Edith is not the same person the woman once was, and she may confront him directly.

Killeon’s tragic past is revealed as the manhwa progresses, casting light upon his complicated emotions for Edith.

As emotions flow high, readers anticipate Edith’s response upon learning Killeon’s real feelings.

In a formal setting, this would unquestionably be a faultless ceremony for the Duchal family. However, everyone at the ceremony could see loathing, disdain, and derision in the eyes of the attendees, or perhaps desire.

Even if you stopped your eyes and attempted to envision a joyful wedding, this one was not one.

The story begins in a day when Edith Rigelhof married a man who is so contemptuous of her that he may end upward strangling her.

At the conclusion of that wretched day, what lied beyond the meaningless death was a cliched web novel plot. The title of this web novel was Letting Go of the Obsession.

I Thought Its a Common Possession Chapter 39 Release Date

Chapter 39 of I Thought It Was a Common Possession is eagerly anticipated by the dedicated fanbase. According to the specified release date, Chapter 39 of I Thought It Is a Common Possession is scheduled to become available on October 31, 2023.

I Thought Its a Common Possession Chapter 39 Trailer

I Thought Its a Common Possession Chapter 39 Plot

In the previous chapter of I Thought It’s A Common Possession, Chapter 34, it was established that Edith Rigelhof and her spouse were in an arranged marriage, despite the fact that this was true on paper. And Edith Rigelhof wanted nothing more for Kilian, her spouse.

As a member of the Royal Duchy, Edith Rigelhof’s duty resembled a nightmare. The last hope Edith Rigelhof had for the person she loved was obliterated by a fetter. And the envious Elize Sinclair would adhere to that noble love like a demon or a serpent.

However, Kilian felt differently. He believed that Edith Rigelhof would not be envious, as she would not care about being alongside a man in whom she had no interest. According to him, only Kilian was possessive and possessive.

Kilian inquires of Edith Rigelhof regarding Linan and whether or not the two have a problem. Kilian is irritated by Edith Rigelhof’s unexpected response, which causes him to mistrust Linan even more.

Edith is the subject of Chapter 36 of I Thought It Had been a Common Property. Suna desires a transformation in her future circumstances.

Suna becomes a woman by being considerate and kind to everyone. Edith initially disputes Killian’s transformation, but he overcomes her skepticism and marries her.

But Killian remains to adore the story’s protagonist. Due to who Edith is and the fact that her family was once opposed to him, he does not entirely trust her.

Suna still desires to give Edith the joyful ending she deserves, despite knowing it will be difficult and that the story cannot be altered.

Sarah begins to demonstrate her self-reliance by defying the constraints imposed on her by society. Regardless of the obstacles in her path, she has decided to move forward in that direction.

Now that Sarah discovered her fortitude and resiliency, she becomes a much more approachable and vitally thought-provoking individual.

The narrative takes unanticipated turns, explores complex emotions, and provokes readers to reflect on their own homes or identities.

With its compelling narrative as well as well-developed characters, this chapter piques the reader’s interest in what happens next on Sarah’s journey of self-discovery and personal growth.

I Thought It Had a Common Possession readers are anxious to learn the fate of the characters in Chapter 32.

The narrative develops with each installment, piqueing the interest of the readers. Consequently, there is no reason to doubt that the narrative of the next chapter will also be exceptional.

People are intrigued and anticipating what may transpire in the subsequent section. Predictions of spoilers range from significant battles to unusual alliances.

As the protagonists navigate the complexities of their relationships and overcome obstacles, readers wonder if their beloved characters will achieve a joyful ending and find serenity.