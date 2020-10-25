Vikings, why are there so many ravens and what do they really mean?

There are many recurring elements in Vikings, but one of them has caught the attention of the viewers, that is The crows. They appear since the initials and then we find them also in tattoos, banners and in the most important scenes. Let’s try to clarify their meaning.

Vikings was initially focused on the mythical future of Ragnar Lothbrok but, after his death, the real protagonists became his children and their travels. Over the course of the seasons, however, one thing has never changed, the presence of crows which are to some extent always linked to the figure of Ragnar.

Vikings picks up a lot of Norse mythology and therefore much importance was also given to the deities. Leading among all is the figure of Odin, the Father of All, who is associated with wisdom, death, war, victory and much more. Odin is often portrayed as a man with one eye only with a long beard, often accompanied by animals, such as the wolves Geri and Freki and the ravens Huginn and Munnin. Odin would send his ravens to Midgard (i.e. the Earth) to get information on what was happening. The presence of ravens in Vikings therefore symbolizes that Odin keeps an eye on everyone and in particular Ragnar, believed to be his descendant. Moreover ravens are believed to be the ferrymen of souls to Valhalla, majestic and enormous hall located in Asgard, where the warriors who died in battle reunited with Odin in sight of the Ragnarök.

