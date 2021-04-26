Trailer of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy star in the new series of those responsible for ‘Big Little Lies’

Oscar night 2021 was not just about past movies but about some of the upcoming releases. After watching the first preview of Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’, Hulu unveiled teaser trailer for ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, the new series starring (and produced) by Nicole Kidman.

In just over half a minute we are fully introduced to the plot, which takes place during a ten-day retreat in one of those “healing” institutions that, aesthetically, borders on the sectarian. There nine strangers will come under the control of the director, Masha (Kidman), without being aware of what is hitting them.

El combo de ‘Big Little Lies’

Attention because here we have the search for the winning combo that took ‘Big Little Lies’ to the top. The miniseries is based on ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, a novel by Liane Moriarty (author of ‘Big Little Lies’) and which adapts David E. Kelley. This time Kelley (who has been unstoppable for a few years) has John Henry Butterworth as coshowrunner and Samantha Strauss completing the script team.

As with the HBO series, the cast is also of arms to take. Along with Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, we met with Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone y Manny Jacinto.

The series premiere date has not yet been revealed., but it is hoped that we can see it during this next year. Being from Hulu, it is to be expected that we will see it on Disney + in these parts, but at the moment there is no home in Spain.