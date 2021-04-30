United States of Al Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is an American television sitcom. The series United States of Al is full of drama. The second season of the series United States of Al will soon announce.

United States of Al Season 1 has received an incredible response from the audience. Let’s get the complete details about the series United States of Al Season.

United States of Al Season 2 Release Date

The series United States of Al follows the story of Riley and Awalmir. Riley is a combat veteran, and Awalmir – AI is an interpreter from Afghanistan.

The series United States of Al features the friendship between the two. David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari created the series United States of Al.

Robert Randolph gave the music in the series United States of Al. David Goetsch, Maria Ferrari, Mark Cendrowski, Reza Aslan, Mahyad Tousi, and Chuck Lorre were the executive producers of the series United States of Al.

Jay O’Connell produced the series United States of Al. Christian La Fountaine did the cinematography, and Stephen Prime edited the series the United States of Al.

The series the United States of Al was completed under Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television Studios.

Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series the United States of Al. Let’s watch the trailer of the series United States of Al Season 2.

United States of Al Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the series United States of Al Season 2 is not released yet. Find the first look extended trailer of the first season of the series United States of Al.

Let’s see the cast of the series United States of Al Season 2.

United States of Al Season 2 Cast:

Adhir Kalyan as Awalmir Parker Young as Riley Elizabeth Alderfer as Lizzie Kelli Goss as Vanessa Dean Norris as Art Farrah Mackenzie as Hazel Patrick Cage as Michael Zarmina Hamidi as Gul Bashar Wali Habib as Zubair Sitara Attail as Hassina Sasan Ruttan as Mrs. Foster Brian Thomas Smith as Freddy Rebecca Wisocky as Lisa Penske Jim O’Heir as Ted Begley Jimmie Walker Jr. as Walt

There are five episodes in the first season of the series United States of Al, and we expect that United States of Al Season 2 will also include five episodes.

Let’s see the release date of the series United States of Al Season 2.

United States of Al Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of the series United States of Al Season 2 is not revealed yet. The first season of the series United States of Al was recently released on 1st April 2021.

We can expect United States of Al Season 2 in early 2022.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.