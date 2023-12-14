Unbreakable Machine-Doll Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A light book series written by Reiji Kaitō and drawn by Ruroo is Machine-Doll wa Kizutsukanai, which is also called Unbreakable Machine-Doll. Published by Media Factory in 17 volumes from November 21, 2009, to July 25, 2017. Comic Gene and Monthly Comic Alive have published a spin-off and a manga adaptation, respectively.

Studio Lerche adapted the manga into an anime television series that ran from October 7, 2013, to December 23, 2013, with six original video animations (OVAs) being produced. Unbreakable Machine-Doll’s first season aired a while back, and in this post, we’ll let you know when you may anticipate the release of season two.

Unbreakable Machine-Doll Season 2 Renewal Status

Some claims that the anime was canceled have surfaced seven years after the first season. The good news is that, as of right now, no studio, including Studio Lerche, has decided to either renew or cancel the sequel. Since there has been no official word, it is difficult to predict when the show will be back. But the odds are not that high.

If Unbreakable Machine-Doll gets renewed for a second season, one of the biggest obstacles will be the show’s original content. So long as there is material to market, adaptations will continue to exist, unlike original anime.

Selling their source material is a big source of income for them. Since the Unbreakable Machine-Doll light novels and manga have concluded, it is unfortunate that the anime may not have another opportunity to be seen.

Nevertheless, with the help of internet advocacy, viewers may prevent the anime from being canceled. We may try to persuade the studio to greenlight a second season by collecting signatures from a large enough audience. Plus, people may put pressure on Studio Lerche to renew the anime by posting about it on social media. We will provide an update in this area whenever the go-ahead is given.

Unbreakable Machine-Doll Season 2 Release Date

Beginning on October 7, 2013, and ending on December 23, 2013, the first season of “Unbreakable Machine Doll” aired. In general, the program was well-received by Japanese audiences, leading many to eagerly anticipate the premiere of a new season.

A fresh rumor claiming its cancellation has been circulating online as of late, even though no official statements have been made about its renewal.

After the shockingly strong 6-episode OVA that ran from December 25, 2013, to May 28, 2014, the chances of the anime’s renewal were fairly high, and it was performing extremely well at the beginning. But now, after all this time, the excitement around it appears to have subsided, and the majority of anime watchers seem to have forgotten about it.

This makes the possibility of a new season returning at a later date appear very remote. Here on this page, we will make sure to inform you whenever any news is received about the release date of Unbreakable Machine Doll Season 2.

Unbreakable Machine-Doll Story

Machinart circuits, produced by combining technology and magic, are used to imbue inanimate things with artificial intelligence in an alternative history of the United Kingdom set in the early 20th century. Puppeteers were the people in control of these automatons once they were produced as weapons and dispersed over the globe.

Raishin Akabane, a puppeteer from Japan, and his automaton Yaya go to Liverpool to attend the Walpurgis Royal Academy of Machinart. Puppeteers compete with their automatons for the honor of “Wiseman” during the Academy’s “Night Party” once every four years. But Raishin enrolls in the school and the competition to get vengeance on the enigmatic genius who murdered Raishin’s relatives.

Unbreakable Machine-Doll Characters

Raishin Akabane

Japanese puppeteer Raishin Akabane has traveled to England to attend the Royal Walpurgis Academy to learn Machinart. His own lady Automaton, Yaya, is at his side. He has sapphire eyes and long, disheveled black hair. He’s a skinny adolescent.

Yaya

It is well known that Shoko Karyusai’s Automaton Yaya is of the highest grade. She became famous for her mastery of hand-to-hand combat under Raishin’s tutelage. Her long, sleek black hair and fiery red eyes make her an attractive young woman.

Irori

She was the first of three Setsugetsuka sisters she fashioned from human cells and Karyusai Shouko’s attendant. A light-blue kimono with knotted sleeves, light-blue gloves, and black platform shoes are Irori’s usual attire. Her hair is long and silver.

Komurasaki

Karyusai Shouko developed the youngest of the three Setsugetsuka sisters from human cells. Komurasaki dons a purple sleeveless kimono, white garter stockings, off-white shoes, and long red hair wrapped in twin tails.

Unbreakable Machine-Doll Season 2 Plot

For the time being, we have no idea how far Unbreakable Machine-Doll season 2 may take us, as it is unclear how many more volumes of the light novel series it could adapt. It could adapt the whole series or just a portion of it.

The overall lack of information has left us completely in the dark about the potential length of the second season, should it ever materialize. To help you prepare for the series, we’ve included a synopsis of the source material below.

Unbreakable Machine-Doll Season 2: Is there enough source material?

In all, seventeen volumes make up the Unbreakable Machine-Doll light novel series. Alternatively, the first four volumes of the light novel were adapted for the anime’s first season. Therefore, the following four volumes will likely be covered in the second series. That being said, Studio Lerche still has enough content for a few more seasons to come.