A Centaur’s Life Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A Centaur’s Life is only one of several seinen shows that fall within the slice-of-life, fantasy, and comedy genres. Centaurs, like the protagonist, Himeno Kimihara, have human upper bodies and horse lower bodies and legs. Himeno and her closest friends, who are of diverse natures, try to enjoy each other’s company and live out their everyday school lives to the fullest in A Centaur’s Life, a story that takes place in a world where everyone appears like a magical creature.

A Centaur’s Life Season 2

A Centaur’s Life was first published as Centaur no Nayami, a slice-of-life comedy manga series written and illustrated by Kei Murayama. Tokuma Shoten’s Monthly Comic Ry has been publishing it since December 18, 2010. According to the most recent count (March 2021), there are twenty-one volumes.

A Centaur’s Life is the English title under which Seven Seas Entertainment has distributed the manga series since November 5, 2013. Volume 21 is anticipated to be released in English on January 4, 2022.

A Centaur’s Life Season 2 Renewal Status

The first season of the anime was licensed by Crunchyroll and produced by Haoliners Animation League. Nevertheless, neither Haoliners nor Crunchyroll have divulged any information about the anime series’ future. Fans of the show have been waiting for an update from the producers for three years now.

Season 2 of A Centaur’s Life has not been renewed or canceled by the producers. Not even a single item has been updated. The future of the anime series is uncertain.

A Centaur’s Life Season 2 Release Date

A Centaur’s Life Story

The show is set in a parallel universe where mythical creatures, including mermaids, devils, centaurs, and satyrs, have replaced humans in modern civilization due to an alternate evolutionary trajectory. Himeno Kimihara, a young centaur girl, and her interactions with others around her provide the backbone of the narrative.

A Centaur’s Life Cast

Himeno Kimihara Voiced by: Seria Fukagawa (Japanese); Kristin Sutton (English)

Voiced by: Seria Fukagawa (Japanese); Kristin Sutton (English) Nozomi Gokuraku Voiced by: Yūki Kuwahara (Japanese); Alex Moore (English)

Voiced by: Yūki Kuwahara (Japanese); Alex Moore (English) Kyouko Naraku Voiced by: Haruka Shiraishi (Japanese); Steph Garrett (English)

Voiced by: Haruka Shiraishi (Japanese); Steph Garrett (English) Manami Mitama Voiced by: Yuna Kamakura (Japanese); Rachael Messer (English)

Voiced by: Yuna Kamakura (Japanese); Rachael Messer (English) Mitsuyo Akechi Voiced by: Emi Miyajima (Japanese); Caitlin Glass (English)

Voiced by: Emi Miyajima (Japanese); Caitlin Glass (English) Inukai Michi Voiced by: Honoka Kuroki (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

Voiced by: Honoka Kuroki (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English) Makoto Komori Voiced by: Takaki Ootamari (Japanese); Philip Annarella (English)

Voiced by: Takaki Ootamari (Japanese); Philip Annarella (English) Chidori Hyappo Voiced by: Daisuke Oohashi (Japanese); Derick Snow (English)

Voiced by: Daisuke Oohashi (Japanese); Derick Snow (English) Yutaka Nekomi Voiced by: Yomoya Yano (Japanese); Cris George (English)

Voiced by: Yomoya Yano (Japanese); Cris George (English) Kousaku Fujimoto Voiced by: Takahiro Miwa (Japanese); Dave Trosko (English)

Voiced by: Takahiro Miwa (Japanese); Dave Trosko (English) Quetzalcoatl Sassassul Voiced by: Yuu Ayase (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)

Voiced by: Yuu Ayase (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English) Shino Voiced by: Akane Kiryū (Japanese); Marla Acevedo (English)

Voiced by: Akane Kiryū (Japanese); Marla Acevedo (English) Miura Voiced by: Ayaka Imamura (Japanese); Kristy Sims (English)

Voiced by: Ayaka Imamura (Japanese); Kristy Sims (English) Chigusa Mitama Voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese); Tabitha Ray (English)

Voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese); Tabitha Ray (English) Sue Mitama Voiced by: Mei Kanna (Japanese); Didi Duron (English)

A Centaur’s Life Season 2 Plot

The producers of A Centaur Life have not yet announced a second season. Nonetheless, many viewers have preconceived notions about what will happen in Season 2 of A Centaur’s Life. The screenplay written by Mitsuyo concluded the season. The events of his life perplexed Kyoko and Nozomi. Season 3 should provide some insight into Mitsuyo’s character.

Updates on Hime’s romantic life and her future interests will also be revealed to us. Plus, Season 2 of A Centaur Life will presumably introduce some fresh individuals to the viewers. These new beings will hail from mythology and will be endowed with extraordinary powers. You may anticipate that these individuals will have a big impact on Hime’s life.

A Centaur’s Life Season 2: Is there enough source material?

Having sufficient source material to follow the plot is essential for the animation studio to generate another season of anime. Twenty volumes of the manga series have been produced so far by Kei Murayama.

There were only twelve episodes in the first season. Plus, there are twenty volumes of the manga now. So, it’s encouraging news for the future of A Centaur’s Life since Haoliners Animation League now has enough material to make Season 2.

A Centaur’s Life Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 of A Centaurs Life has not yet had a trailer; however, you may get a preview of the show in the previous season’s trailer.

A Centaur’s Life Rating

Both IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes have given A Centaurs Life 6.5/10 scores. The show’s visuals and characters have received high marks from reviewers.

Conclusion

“A Centaur’s Life Season 2” has admirers waiting with bated breath for news of its future. Although its specialized appeal may put it in a difficult position, there is optimism in the form of source material that is readily available. Fans can only hope that the makers will announce the return to this magical world of centaurs and twists soon enough. Until then, we can only wait.