Kingdom Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Kingdom is the best zombie show on TV right now. Forget The Walking Dead. Inside the historical fantasy Kingdom, which would be set in Korea in the 16th century, Prince Lee Chang tries to find out what is causing a horrible new disease that is turning his folks into mindless, cannibalistic monsters as well as bringing the dead back to life.

Kingdom can only be explained as a mix of Game of Thrones as well as the best horror movies. Few fantasy shows have been able to combine real fear with political intrigue as well as Netflix’s first original Korean show. But don’t just start taking our word for it. The initial and second seasons of Kingdom have gotten a lot of praise.

Kingdom is Netflix’s first original Korean zombie show, and it’s been called the most original zombie spine-chiller in years. Fans had high hopes for it before it came out in 2019, and it’s not a stretch to say that it did blow their minds.

Fans are eager for more historical zombie action after two great seasons and a painful special episode called “Kingdom: Ashin of the North.”

If you haven’t watched any Korean dramas yet, you should probably get fired. The book “The Kingdom of the Gods” gives Kingdom some ideas. Kim Eun-Hee was also the author of the book.

After giving us two great and popular zombie shows, Kingdom 3’s first two seasons became an international hit after they were made available to stream on Netflix Originals.

That was one of the best zombie shows that show what the new versions of this genre are all about. Each episode is more fun than the one before. As of April 19, the average rating for Kingdom 3 on IMDb was 8.9, which was significantly higher than the 8.6 average rating for “parasite,” which won an Oscar.

But since season 2 came out during the COVID-19 pandemic, many try to find it to be more interesting. The viewers thought it was much closer to real life than what had been shown in the first two seasons.

Its supernatural suspense as well as horror genres keep you interested until the end of season 2 and make you want to see what happens next.

Kingdom Season 3 Release Date

As of Jan 2023, Netflix hasn’t said for sure if season 3 of Kingdom will be made. People think that current world events played a role in the delay of the renewal. During a worldwide pandemic, no one wants to watch a movie about a deadly plague.

The Kingdom writer Kim Eun-hee told This same Hollywood Reporter, “Because the show is about a pandemic, I think it’s inevitable that the show will be compared to the real world and affected by it, whether that’s good or bad.” “The show is based on the wild imaginations of its creators, but I hope the pandemic will soon be below control such as in our show.”

Still, a renewal probably hasn’t happened for other, more business-related reasons. Rotten Tomatoes gave the second season a perfect score of 100%, but the follow-up special Ashin of a North didn’t make much of a splash when it came out on the streaming service. It didn’t even make the top ten in the US or UK (Via FlixPatrol).

Still, Netflix hasn’t officially canceled the show yet, so there’s still a chance that Kingdom season 3 will be made. Maybe dead TV shows will come back to life when production feck is full. Either way, we’ll let you know what’s going on.

Kingdom Season 3 Cast

No one knows for sure when everyone will join Kingdom season 3, but the main characters will probably be back. Check out the list of possible actors and actresses.

Ju Ji-hoon as Crown Prince Lee Chang

Bae Donna as Seo Bi

Jeon Seok-ho as Cho Beom-pal

Kim Sung-kyu as Yeong-shin

Park Byung-eun as Min Chi Rok

Jun Ji-hyun as Ashin of the North

Kingdom Season 3 Trailer

Kingdom Season 3 Plot

Kim Eun-hee gave us a pretty good idea of what will take place in Kingdom season 3 when she said that the new series would look into where the plague came from.

“People who have watched will know, but Lee Chang, Seo-bi, and Yeong-shin all are plague hunters who wish it would never happen,” she told Soompi. “I thought it would be interesting to find out where the plague came from in season three, so we’re thinking about doing that.”

“The first season was about hunger, and the second season was about blood,” she said. “If Netflix agrees, I’d like season three to be about being angry. The second season focused on the idea of “temperature,” and I think that if the story went north, this same different ecosystem inside the north would be a clue.

Then, it’s likely that the new season will start picking up where season 2 left off, with Lee Chang, Seo-bi, as well as Yeong-shin, discovering the north. This will bring them right up against Ashin as well as her crates of dead bodies.

In the 2021 special Ashin of a North, we learned that the former spy was the person who found the Reincarnation Plant and used it to transform her loved ones into zombies. She then gave them human flesh to eat to satisfy their never-ending hunger, so with us, heroes should be careful if they meet her.

There is also the loose plot thread of Lee Yeom, the king of Joseon. He got the zombie plague when he was a baby, but he seemed to be safe. Still, the end of season 2 showed that he wasn’t safe from the plague because he didn’t have any symptoms, so who knows? Now that he’s older, he might finally turn.

No matter what happens, you can also expect to see more of the new Prince in season three. As a baby, he has been immune to worms that turn people into zombies, now that he’s older, it makes it look like the one parasite that was still in his body has moved back up to his brain.

That doesn’t always mean, though, that the prince will turn into a monster. His case is very strange, and since the worm has been in his body for a long time, the boy could turn into a weird mix of zombies and humans.

As for Seo-bi, the creators may be tight-lipped about the specifics of season three, but we can be sure that she will be just as scary.

Bae Doona said in the same Cosmo interview, “She can’t be stopped, and she’s very persistent, or stubborn, in a way, when she’s doing what she thinks is right.”

“I admire her persistence and stubbornness, as well as the reality that she prefers not to make a big deal about what she’s doing. She is also a very clever person. All of these are things I like about her.”

The last time we saw Seo-bi, things didn’t look so good. It had been seven years since she “saved” the Prince when he was a baby. In the last episode, we find out that the Prince may have become sick. Even though she doesn’t know what happened to him, she has several other things to worry about.

Near the Chinese border, an older version of her and Chang run to find the Resurrection Flower and what looks like a zombie that has been enslaved.

They find that the virus seems to be being spread on purpose. A completely new character, but for what? Once she finds out that the Prince isn’t as safe as she thought, Seo-fate bi’s is likely to be tied both to this fresh mysterious person and the Prince.