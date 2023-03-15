Uma Musume Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Is Season 3 of Uma Musume coming? Uma Musume Pretty Derby, which was first broadcast on April 2, 2018, is among the most famous Japanese anime TV shows. Kei Oikawa is in charge of the show, which is about a girl who is reborn as a horse girl.

The seasons of Uma Musume Pretty Derby show a great journey for her. Now, fans can finally get their hands on the third season of Uma Musume.

The first episode of season 2 of Uma Musume came out on March 30, 2021. Because the show has a lot of fans, the producers finally decided to make season 3 on November 6, 2022, however, the actual release date had already been set.

When will season 3 of Uma Musume come out?



Uma Musume The Pretty Derby franchise was made by the company Cygames. The release date for a mobile game for iOS and Android was supposed to be late 2018, but it was pushed back to February 2021.

From April to June 2018, a 13-episode anime TV show made by P.A. Works aired. Then, from January to March 2021, a second season made by Studio Kai aired. In 2023, the third season will start.

From July to September 2020, an anime TV show based on the spin-off manga Umayon aired. In October 2022, a short web anime called Umayuru made its debut. Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top, a second web anime, will come out in April 2023.

Uma Musume Season 3 Release Date

On April 2, 2018, an anime TV show called Uma Musume was released as part of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise, which was made by Cygames.

The show was renewed for a second season because it got good ratings overall on each website. The second season started on January 5, 2021.

Fans of Uma Musume can’t wait to get their hands on the third season. So, when will season 3 of Uma Musume come out?

Fans finally have an idea of when Uma Musume season 3 might come out. Uma Musume Pretty Derby said that it would be back on November 6, 2022, and now we know when the show will end.

The third season of Uma Musume will come out in April 2023. This spring, the fans are likely to see a new season of their favorite show. So, what will happen in Uma Musume’s third season?

Who are the people in season three of Uma Museum? If you want to know all of these things, scroll down the article to find out everything you need to know before you watch the next season of Uma Musume.

Uma Musume Season 3 Cast

In the two seasons of Uma Musume Pretty Derby, the cast has been very important. Now, fans want to see more of their favorite characters in Uma Musume Season 3, which is coming up. The people in season 3 of Uma Musume are:

Kitasan Black, voiced by Hinaki Yano

Satono Diamond, voiced by Hina Tachibana

Tokai Teio, voiced by Machico

Special Week, voiced by Azumi Waki

Silence Suzuka, voiced by Marika Kuono

Gold Ship, voiced by Hitomi Ueda

Uma Musume Season 3 Trailer

Uma Musume Season 3 Plot

As we already said, the second season of the anime series was even better than the first. It was a great sports drama that blew away everyone’s expectations.

On the other hand, Teio and McQueen are the main characters in the second part. Everything about its sequel was better, from how it set up the story to how it grew the characters. It told the story of how they entered the race and won it beautifully.

A lot of people were moved by Teio’s journey, which gave them hope. The great thing is that everyone got a chance to shine, not just the main characters.

Overall, the second season is a lot better than the first. All thirteen episodes were pretty entertaining and helped move the story forward.

In a world similar to ours, great racehorses from the past have a chance to come back as “horse girls”—girls with the ears and tails of horses as well as their speed and endurance.

The best horse girls go to Tokyo to train at the Tracen Academy, where they hope to become famous racers and idols.

In the first season, the main character is Special Week, a horse-loving high school student from the country who has just moved to Tracen. She is determined to keep her promise to her mother and become the best horse girl in Japan.

On her way to school, she stops by the race track. There, she sees Silence Suzuka and falls in love with her style. She decides she wants to race on the same team as her.

In the second season, Tokai Teio is the main character, but Mejiro McQueen, Rice Shower, and Mihono Bourbon also get a lot of attention. She gets hurt a lot, just like the horse she is based on and struggles to stay one of the best racers.

Uma Musume’s first season is all about a horse girl named Special Week. She wants to become one of the best horse girls in the world so that she can make her mother’s dream come true.

The country girl Special Week joins Tracen on the promise that she will make her mother’s wish come true. She goes to the school, where she sees Silence Suzuka’s skills on the track, which impresses her. Silence Suzuka is on the same team as Special Week now that he has seen her.

Uma Musume’s second season is about another main character, Tokai Teio. Tokai Teio wants to be the best horse girl ever.

For her passion to come true, she has to deal with a lot of injuries and problems, which will cause her to suffer more and more. Tokai won’t give up on her dream of becoming one of the best racers, even though life is hard.