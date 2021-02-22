The Slime Diaries anime confirmed to premiere on April 6

From the website for the anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime they remind us of the pause that the second season will have by revealing that the spin-off anime The Slime Diaries of Shiba It will be released on April 6, which will serve as an intermediate between the premiere of this second season that is in progress and its second part that is due to premiere in July.

The opening will be in charge of Akane Kumada with the song “Brand new diary”

The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken)

Both the first and second seasons can be seen on Crunchyroll, so this spin-off could also reach their catalog.