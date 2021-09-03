Truth Leaked About Avengers: End Game:

First, The Truth is about the Thanos and Hulk Rematch, and People has raised the question about why there is no Hulk and Thanos Rematch in Avengers: End Game.

Recently, this truth is revealed by the Movie’s Co-writer Stephen McFeely. In Movie there no high profile match in between hulk and Thanos.

Let’s bit turn around in the movie and go for Avengers: Infinity War, It has been five years where Joe and Antony Russow have Directed to flick about Surviving of heroes in the movie, Where Thanos is a villain. Hulk is get defeated from Thanos. At that time, Captain America is in group discussions with Black Widow.

Truth Reveals About Avengers: End Game

At that time Ironman got the expansion of the role here. In Story atmosphere is different for a Bruce Banner. He Spends time in the public and gives Green-Rage Monster Hulk.

When we talk about the Infinity War, The Hulk is the Missing in most of the Movie. His first scene or appearance is making with one to one fight, which starts with the film. And then Hulk is refused to come out. And Avengers Leaving behind as it is and face the enemy of all time in Avengers. But at that time it is the idea about what will next in Avengers: End Game.

What McFeely Said about these No Rematch…

McFeely reveals the reason behind the No Match, and He Said that “I know a lot of people were saying they can’t wait for Hulk and Thanos rematch. Well, that would’ve made sense had he not become Smart Hulk. He’s a whole different thing, and that’s not what drives him. So we never thought, ‘Oh, he is trying to get a crack at Thanos now,”

They want to save this fight for later. And that did not make any sense for him. Smart Hulk seems to be debut in the movie very early of the part. Sun’s Getting Low for calm down and hulk is said it with low pitch and straight plain English. As Phase 4 is revealed, so fans are expected to see more fights in between the best.