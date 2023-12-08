Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, an upcoming anime series, will bring back the legendary treasure hunter Lara Croft after a long absence from both the big and small screens.

Ever since her debut in the 1996 title Tomb Raider, Lara Croft has become one of the most iconic characters in video game history, solidifying her place as a gaming icon. The gaming world has crowned Lara Croft the equal of Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones due to her globetrotting archaeological exploits, in which she has faced off against monsters, dinosaurs, creatures, and more.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

The game industry has rebooted her three times, and she has featured in nineteen entries overall. After such phenomenal popularity, it’s no surprise that Hollywood was interested in adapting Croft for other mediums.

After an absence of seven years, Lara Croft will make her animated film debut. All the information we have about Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft so far, including the cast, trailer, narrative, and more, is here for you to peruse.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Release Date

In January of 2021, Netflix bought two seasons of an anime-style series inspired by the video game Tomb Raider. Legendary Television, DJ2 Entertainment, Tractorpants, Crystal Dynamics, and Powerhouse Animation are all involved in the production of the series. At the first DROP 01 livestream event in September 2023, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for the series and announced that it would launch in 2024.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Cast

Famous for her role as Agent Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hayley Atwell is the newest celebrity to play Lara Croft. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe couldn’t get enough of Atwell after seeing her in Captain America: The First Avenger as Carter, Multiverse of Madness as Doctor Strang, and the animated anthology series What If…?Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part 1 was Atwell’s most recent entry into the series.

Another confirmed cast member is veteran video game voice actor Earl Baylon, who has worked on projects like Tomb Raider. In the 2013–2014 reboot trilogy, Baylon will play Jonah again, a trusted associate of Lara’s who lends her a hand on her escapades. In both Tomb Raider: Legend and Tomb Raider: Underworld, House Party actor Allen Maldonado voices Zip, who acts as a technological advisor to Croft’s James Bond in both games.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Plot

Even while we know that the program takes place after the events of the game trilogy—more precisely, after Unuratu’s story in Shadow of the Tomb Raider and the last narrative DLC, The Path Home—Netflix is keeping the exact plot specifics under wraps.

Now that the forthcoming anime’s title has been officially revealed, the direction of the series is very evident. Lara went through a lot in the three Square Enix reboot games before she finally became the hero people remembered from the original series. When Lara went back to Croft Manor to set it up as a base to guard the secrets of the world, the story ended on an open note.

Following on from where that tale left off, this anime will take viewers on Lara’s first journey as the heroine they knew and loved from the beginning, all the while figuring out how she got her iconic appearance from the games. This may include the scene when Lara gets her dual-wielding pistols and makes them her signature weapon, marking the change from the reboot to the original games.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Trailer

During their Drop 1 presentation, Netflix revealed the first look at the long-awaited Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. It’s a teaser in all senses of the word, showing only fragments of this updated version of the famous figure. The protagonist, who is also named here, uses a bow and arrow, remembers past companions, and discovers magical objects. Although these are just little glimpses, viewers of the Tomb Raider series will recognize them immediately.