Beverly Hills Cop 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Eddie Murphy, who played Axel Foley for the Detroit Lions for 29 years, will finally be returning to the character in the appropriately named Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley sequel in 2024.

The much-anticipated follow-up encountered difficulties before to ultimately going into production. This is your comprehensive guide to all things Axel Foley, Beverly Hills Cop, related.

Actually, the project remained in development hell for more than 20 years; several rewrites of the script were ordered; directors came even went; and Murphy himself left the public eye until making a reappearance in 2019.

In spite of all the production mishaps, the movie has been filmed, is presently in post-production, and will soon be seen on screens.

In the first image, Murphy’s persona can be seen emerging in his iconic Detroit Lions jacket, fists raised, from what appears to be a toppled parking enforcement cart.

This project is the initial Beverly Hills Cop film in 29 years, since the disappointing Beverly Hills Cop 3 was released.

Eddie Murphy has portrayed the lead role in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise from its inception in 1984, helping to establish the formula with buddy-cop action comedy.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, which stars Eddie Murphy and was directed by Mark Malloy, is scheduled to release on Netflix. The streamer is collaborating with Paramount to make sure that fans of the franchise don’t miss Beverly Hills Cop 4.

There are several reasons why Axel Foley’s first cast in more than three decades is so eagerly awaited, including a cast that features both newcomers including Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon Levitt and returning favorites like Paul Reiser and John Aston.

For the first time in thirty years, Murphy returns to the witty police officer in the fourth installment of the series, whereby Axel teams up with his daughter who left him to look into corruption inside in Beverly Hills Police Department.

The first photo of Murphy as Axel, who is predicted to get into trouble, has been made public. The photograph depicts the character raising his hands in the air. The movie is scheduled for release in 2019.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 Release Date

Netflix will release “Beverly Hills Cop 4” in 2024, with Eddie Murphy playing his legendary role once again.

On November 21, 2023, Netflix released the first official image of Murphy’s comeback as Axel Foley, replete with his signature Detroit Lions jacket, which heightened the anticipation.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 Cast

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley

Judge Reinhold as Lt. William “Billy” Rosewood

Paul Reiser as Det

John Ashton as Sgt

Bronson Pinchot as Serge

Taylour Paige as Jane

Joseph Gordon-Levitt sa det. Bobby Abbott

Kevin Bacon as Captain Grant

Patricia Belcher as Judge Angelic

Beverly Hills Cop 4 Trailer

Beverly Hills Cop 4 Plot

The storyline of “Beverly Hills Cop 4” promises an exciting fusion of nostalgia and unexpected twists, which is driving up anticipation to unprecedented levels. This California-based case has an engaging storyline that is enhanced by Kevin Bacon’s portrayal of an LAPD special-unit officer.

The plot, which takes place more than thirty years before the events of “Beverly Hills Cop 3,” introduces Taylour Paige’s character as Foley’s daughter, a criminal defense lawyer who convinces her father to take up his cause again.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s casting as Foley’s new partner brings fresh dynamics to the established plot, guaranteeing a smooth integration of the core ideas of the well-liked franchise with cutting-edge narrative devices.

The second chapter is highly anticipated by fans, who are ready to see an engrossing blend of crime-solving, familial ties, and the distinct comedy that characterizes the “Beverly Hills Cop” heritage. Important narrative points for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley were just disclosed in an Empire first look, however the film’s official description is yet unknown.

In the movie, Axel Foley is drawn into a criminal defense case in California by his estranged daughter Jane. There, he will form a new, younger partner’s team and butt heads with a dubious LAPD special-unit officer.

The details of the story are being kept under wraps by Netflix and Paramount, however there is supposedly a plot description for Beverly Hills Cop 4. Additionally, rumors have it that Axel Foley, played by Eddie Murphy, will have an adult daughter.

In the Beverly Hills Cop narrative, Axel Foley is set to return to Los Angeles to look into a murder that is linked to the corrupt Beverly Hills police force. This is according a report from Moviehole.

Although several sites appear to be using this notion as the plot for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, neither Netflix nor Paramount have acknowledged this as of yet. It would undoubtedly correspond with earlier Beverly Hills Cop films.

Additionally, Beverly Hills Cop 4 is said to be another buddy cop film, meaning Foley won’t be alone. His potential partner may be one of his previous franchise colleagues or, more likely, the long-rumored police partner of their estranged daughter.

According to someone who saw the film, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” follows a highly nostalgic path, which makes sense given the popularity of “Top Gun: Maverick”—all of the big actors are back, the same music is used, and the pace is better than before.

The much-anticipated sequel is now a movie that mainstream viewers would be very interested in seeing after several years of delays, rewrites, and switching to a new studio in 2019. All of this happened after Netflix picked it up in 2019.