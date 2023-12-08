The Gentlemen: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In 2024, Netflix will finally launch the highly-anticipated series, The Gentlemen, bringing viewers back inside the enthralling underworld created by Guy Ritchie. This new version claims to go into the same world differently, building on the popularity of the 2020 film starring the brilliant Matthew McConaughey.

Although the series will include new characters, it is expected to have the same tone as the film, maintaining its gritty appeal while introducing exciting new elements.

You have come to the perfect spot if you are excitedly anticipating the debut of this series and are insatiably hungry for facts and views behind the scenes! From official descriptions and casting announcements to expected release dates and exclusive first glimpses, we’ve compiled all the most recent news in one place. Come along as we spill the beans on Netflix’s forthcoming The Gentlemen!

The Gentlemen Release Date

Netflix will air the eight-part series The Gentlemen in 2024. We will update this page as soon as we know anything, but there is no set date at this time.

The Gentlemen Cast

Theo James as Eddie Horniman

Theo James portrays the protagonist of The Gentlemen, Eddie Horniman, who receives a grand estate as an inheritance. Theo’s portrayal of Cameron Sullivan in season 2 of The White Lotus was rather recent. He became famous for his role as Four in the Divergent films and went on to portray Henry DeTamble in The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass

Among Kaya Scodelario’s recent credits are This Is Christmas, Don’t Make Me Go, and The King’s Daughter; she portrays Cass in The Gentlemen. Starring as Effy on the Channel series Skins, she went on to feature in The Pale Horse, Spinning Out, The Maze Runner, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, among other films and television shows.

The other cast members are as follows:

Christian Di Sciullo as Bouncer

Shane Walker as Joey

Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina

Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

Max Beesley as Henry Collins

Alexis Rodney as Stevens

Freddie Fox as Max Bassington

Leah McNamara as Kellie-Anne Ward

Mark Rhino Smith as Mo

Josh Finan as Jethro

Liran Nathan as Belgian Waiter

Jonathan Cass as Alexander Fenchurch Bank Manager

Ranjit Krishnamma as Ahmed Iqbal

Gaia Weiss as Rosanne Countess of Tournai

Emily Eaton-Plowright as Stella Kubra

The Gentlemen Plot

In The Gentlemen, we follow Eddie Horniman (Theo James), a reclusive nobleman whose father bequeaths his rural estate to his estranged son. But Eddie quickly finds out that the property has been turned into Europe’s largest cannabis farm, and he needs to figure out how to deal with the strange politics that come with it.

Unsavory figures from Britain’s criminal underworld are vying for a stake in the enterprise. Eddie attempts to out-do the criminals in their own game in his relentless pursuit of freeing his family. But the more he immerses himself in crime, the more he starts to like it.

The Gentlemen Trailer

The forthcoming program does not yet have a trailer. While some see the first film as a preview or sample of what to anticipate when the series airs, the absence of a release date means that it may be some time before one ultimately appears.

The Gentlemen Creators

Twitch, Moonage Pictures, and Miramax TV are all involved in the production of The Gentlemen. Along with Guy Ritchie, Matthew Read wrote the screenplay for The Gentlemen. On behalf of Miramax TV and Moonage Pictures, the series is executive produced by Guy Ritchie, Matthew Read, Marn Davies, and Ivan Atkinson, with Marc Helwig also serving in this capacity. Hugh Warren serves as the series’ producer.

The Gentlemen Production Status

We were the first to disclose that November 2022 was the tentative start date for shooting. November 7th, 2022 was the formal commencement of filming. The initial plan was for shooting to conclude in May of 2023, but it was later extended to June 9th of the same year. Locations in London, United Kingdom, were used for filming the series.

According to an article in the Daily Mail from November 2022, the show was filmed in Central London. It included Kaya Scodelario and Theo James who were spotted outside a townhouse with a corpse inside.

The Gentlemen Episodes

Eight episodes, each running sixty minutes, will make up the series, as we can now confirm. It has been confirmed that Guy Ritchie will helm two episodes.