All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

Do you adore Korean television? Well, there are a lot of popular Korean dramas and series right now. Currently, one of the most well-liked series is All of Us Are Dead. This series became a global hit after its premiere.

All of Us Are Dead is a South Korean future zombie invasion horror streaming television series that was created by Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-kyoo, and Kim Nam-Su. The Netflix original series, Now at Our School, by Joo Dong-Geun, was released on January 28, 2022.

All of Us Are Dead, a Korean zombie-apocalypse starting-to-come drama will see its four well-known cast members back for a second season, according to Netflix’s Geeked Week teaser. “Season 2 production news from ‘All of Us Are Dead’ actors Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Choi Yi Hyun, and Lomon at Geeked Week 2022,” the description reads.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2

Fans are curious about what will happen to their favorite characters who survived the devastating events of the first season of All of Us Are Dead now that the second season is officially underway. Netflix released its first series of All of Us Are Dead on January 28, 2022.

It seems that Chun Sung-South il’s Korean Netflix Original zombie-horror series All of Us Are Dead is mostly based on the webcomic Now at Our School by Joo Dong-Geun. Lee Jae Gyoo, who is well recognized for his contributions to Trap and King2Hearts alongside Intimate Strangers, has directed the majority of this series. Kim Jong-Hak Production and Film Monster was the production firm responsible for the program’s creation.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Renewal Status

It is very uncommon for Netflix to renew an Original before its scheduled premiere date; All of Us Are Dead has not received such an early renewal. It is still too soon for such a streaming service to decide whether to continue the horror series, which has just been available to view on Netflix for a little more than 24 hours as of this writing.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is currently in the works at Netflix, which is fantastic news for K-drama lovers eager to know how this coming-of-age zombie outbreak thriller will continue, as originally reported by Small-screen.co.uk on March 21, 2022.

All of Us Are Dead was officially renewed by Netflix for Season 2 on June 6.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Release Date

Midway through the year 2024, we could see All of Us Are Dead Season 2. Following Season 1’s premiere in January 2022, Season 2 was formally renewed on June 6, 2022. The filming schedule, however, has not been updated at this time.

Unfortunately, production has not yet commenced, despite being scheduled to do so shortly following the renewal. Season 2 might premiere in the middle to late 2024 if production starts in the following two months of 2023. Failure to do so may cause a postponement until 2025.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Cast

While no cast members have officially announced their return to All of Us Are Dead, fans may likely anticipate the return of Cho Yi-hyun, Park Ji-hu, Im Jae-hyuk, and the rest of the original ensemble.

The expected cast members are as follows:

Cho Yi-hyun as Nam-ra

Park Ji-hu as On-jo

Ha Seung-ri as Ha-ri

Bo-yoon as Hyo-ryung

Im Jae-hyuk as Dae-su

Park Solomon as Su-hyeok

Lee Eun-saem as Mi-jin

All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Storyline

In an interview with The Korea Herald, director Lee Jae-kyoo said that he had always intended for All of Us Are Dead to have a second season. This was before the show was renewed for another round. If the first season showed that humans could survive, he said, “The next season can focus on zombies doing the same.”

Season 2’s focus on zombie survival makes sense, considering that Nam-ra reveals after season 1 that there are more hybrids like her out there. Perhaps there are also normal zombies out and about.

Zombies may still be lurking outside the camp, and the military may attempt to eliminate them if they discover this. And if they come upon a zombie-human hybrid, they may conduct tests to discover a means of eliminating them. The second season would therefore be all about Nam-ra and her new half-brothers’ survival.

The military also opted to utilize the sick wife and son of the virus’s developer, Lee Byeong-chan, instead of murdering them. The reasons for this decision are unclear. Is their true purpose utilizing them for something else completely, or are they trying to discover a cure? If there is a second season, all of this may be addressed.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Filming Status

The manufacturing schedule has had a few setbacks. It turns out that the first claims about when filming will begin in September 2022 were wrong. One of the actors in the show, Park Ji-hu, recently admitted in an interview that production has not started as of March 2023. The production is headquartered in South Korea, where strikes are not an issue, so fans can relax knowing that everything will go on smoothly despite the delay.

The production start date was pushed out until late 2023, at the earliest, because of the cast’s hectic schedules and other obligations. “All of Us Are Dead” Season 2 is set to launch in December 2024, giving plenty of time for post-production work if all goes according to plan.

How to Stream All of Us Are Dead

The only option if you’re ready to view All of Us Are Dead is Netflix. In this situation, you must subscribe to Netflix. You may watch season 2 right now even though it hasn’t been released. However, season one is available to view if you subscribe right away.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Episodes

If the All of Us Are Dead showrunner chooses to keep the previous seasons’ tradition of 12 episodes, the future season may feature 12 or more. Consequently, the future season will likely have at least 12 episodes.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Trailer

We may have to wait a long for it unless Netflix is being stealthy about continuing production since it’s unlikely that the streamer would release a teaser until just a month before the season’s debut (as that’s pretty much how Netflix likes to handle this type of thing).

Rating

Everyone evaluates a program based on its rating. The easiest way to predict whether a program will continue airing is normally to look at its numbers. The likelihood of survival increases with ranking. The show has a favorable IMDb rating of 7.5/10 and a 78% average viewer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead will premiere somewhere between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, according to Newsweek.