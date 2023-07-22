Trigun Stampede Season 2 Release Date: Is It Renewed Or Not?

Fans of the Trigun Stampede anime can’t wait for the release of the second season. After the popularity of the first season, viewers can look forward to more of the same, including new adventures, increased action, and their favorite characters. The premiere date is drawing near, so let’s talk about what to expect from the new season.

This article will discuss the launch date, cast, and any spoilers for Trigun Stampede Season 2. In addition, we will report on any new information concerning the program. There’s no better opportunity to catch up than now, before the show’s comeback, and we have everything you need to do just that. Let’s jump right in and begin our investigation into Season 3 of Trigun Stampede.

Trigun Stampede Season 2 Renewal Status

Yes. A second season of the anime Trigun Stampede was confirmed on March 25 via the official Twitter account for Orange, the studio responsible for producing the show. The tweet predicted that “Vash will rise again. Vash The Stampede, he is, after all.

The thread then went on to thank the anime’s production staff, Yasuhiro Nightow (the show’s creator), Shonen Gahsha (Trigun’s publisher), and the localization and distribution team (for making the show accessible to viewers outside of Japan via simulcast).

Trigun Stampede Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Trigun Stampede has not been scheduled for a premiere date. The producers of Orange have admitted that they have been planning for a second season and have even begun production, but it is currently unknown how far along they are. The usage of computer-generated animation in the show means that additional episodes are unlikely to be released before 2024. A Winter 2024 premiere is plausible if Trigun Stampede maintains its Winter release timetable, but fans shouldn’t get their hopes up until an official announcement is made.

Trigun Stampede Storyline

The Earth will become inhospitable in the far future, and humanity will have to leave in gigantic colony ships to find a new home. Humanity has developed plants, artificial organic lifeforms capable of producing endless, clean energy to power the fleets and colonies they will establish in the future.

Two brothers, Vash and Nai, are raised by a lady named Rem Saverem in a colony fleet because they share a unique bond with plants. The colony fleet’s computer systems abruptly fail, however, and they all crash land on the desolate planet of Noman’s Land. Despite Rem’s selfless act of saving Vash and Nai, Vash is devastated to hear that Nai was to blame for the catastrophe since Nai wants to wipe out humanity for its exploitation of plants.

After many years, the colony fleet’s survivors have erected towns on the surface of Noman’s Land, where they subsist solely on vegetation. Having reached adulthood, Vash is now a nomadic bandit known as “Vash the Stampede” or the “Humanoid Typhoon” in the desert, while Nai is still up to no good and is now known as “Millions Knives” After meeting investigative reporters Meryl Stryfe and Roberto De Niro, Vash embarks on a new journey to discover a peaceful solution to the tensions between people and plants.

Trigun Stampede Cast

Vash the Stampede voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Tomoyo Kurosawa(young)(Japanese); Johnny Yong Bosch, Kristen McGuire(young)(English)

Millions Knives voiced by: Junya Ikeda, Yumiri Hanamori (young)(Japanese); Austin Tindle, Megan Shipman (young)(English)

Meryl Stryfe voiced by: Sakura Ando(Japanese); Sarah Roach(English)

Nicholas D. Wolfwood voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya(Japanese), David Matranga(English)

Roberto De Niro voiced by: Kenji Matsuda(Japanese); Ben Bryant(English)

Legato Bluesummers voiced by: Koki Uchiyama(Japanese); Daman Mills(English)

Zazie the Beas voiced by: Tarako(Japanese); Madeleine Morris(English)

Rem Saverem voiced by: Maaya Sakamoto(Japanese); Emily Fajardo(English)

William Conrad voiced by: Ryūsei Nakao(Japanese); Larry Brantley(English)

Trigun Stampede Season 2 Plot

Rather than a literal translation or sequel, Orange describes Trigun Stampede as a “spiritual successor” to both the manga and the 1998 anime based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s space western comic Trigun. The show takes place in an alternate timeline before the events of the manga and the 1998 anime. It borrows elements from both stories and gives them new purposes.

After the 17th episode of the 1998 anime, Trigun Maximum by Nightow was published by Shnen Gahsha, so it’s safe to speculate that the second season of Trigun Stampede will interpret the key developments and characters first seen in that series.

Trigun Stampede Season 2 Trailer

Fans of Trigun Stampede can’t wait for Season 2 to premiere, and they have a lot of ideas about what could happen in the upcoming episodes. There have been no spoilers leaked as of yet, so it’s anyone’s guess what will happen when the series returns. Despite this, members of the cast and crew have dropped hints about potential plot twists in the future season.

Trigun Stampede Season 1 Rating

Both IMDb and MyAnimeList users gave the first season of Trigun Stampede high marks, rating it at 7.3 and 7.36, respectively. The show has received high marks for its originality of concept and its well-rounded storytelling.

Where to watch Trigun Stampede?

The second season of Trigun Stampede will be available on Crunchyroll. Trigun Stampede, Season 1, was also available on Crunchyroll for simultaneous viewing.