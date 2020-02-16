Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. in 'Back to the Future'

Share it:

If you wanted to see together on screen Tom holland Y Robert Downey Jr. For a longer time after the various movies they have shared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a YouTube user has turned your dreams into reality. And not in any scenario, but in a scene from the very 'Back to the future'. In a video that has gone viral on social networks (The original accumulates more than 1 million views on YouTube and the video that compares it with the film has more than 10,000 retweets on Twitter), we see Holland adopting the role of Marty McFly (Matthew J. Fox) and Downey Jr. doing the same with Doc (Christopher Lloyd).

A mirage? It's not about 'deepfake'. With this term we refer to an artificial intelligence technique that lets you modify videos with a realism that scares. Through learning algorithms, for example, you can change the face of a person in a particular video, as has happened in this example of 'Back to the future'. But we have seen it before on a large scale.

Do you remember the end of 'Star Wars: Rogue One'? In those exciting final minutes of the film Gareth Edwards we meet again with the young version of Princess Leia, way of linking history with 'Star Wars'. But what we see is not Carrie fisher, which at that time already touched the 60 years of age, but the Norwegian actress Ingvild Deila, to whom they applied a good 'deepfake' to adopt the face of the character, transferred from the original film.

The same has happened with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. in this video, which shows us how a possible remake of the classic of Robert Zemeckis With them as protagonists.

While we wait for them to confirm or deny the truth of this dream remake, we are left with a small snack not only of a new 'Back to the future', but also of the technological possibilities that we increasingly have at our fingertips.