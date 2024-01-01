Griselda: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Other Details

A miniseries is a show that only has a few episodes. It could mean a TV movie with a limited number of episodes, and “limited series” is also a term that is commonly used today.

Most of the time, people also say “limited series.” The number of people who watch these kinds of shows has gone up since last year. You already know that this article is about Griselda, a brand-new American miniseries that will be airing soon.

This American crime drama miniseries was made for the OTT service Netflix. It was written by Eric Newman, Ingrid Escajeda, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro.

Along with Luis Balaguer, Sofia Vergara, Andrés Baiz, Newman, Escajeda, Bernard, and Miro are also executive producers of the show. Andrés Baiz is in charge of the show’s direction. This crime drama miniseries is based on the life of Griselda Blanco, a well-known drug runner.

Griselda Release Date

The drama series was confirmed by Netflix in September 2023 to premiere on Thursday, January 25, 2024. On this day, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET, the whole six-episode season will be released. The length of each episode is going to be about 50 minutes.

Griselda Cast

Sofa Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Alberto Guerra as Dario

Camilo Jiménez Varón as Rafael Cardona Salazar

Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel

Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo

Christian Tappan as Arturo

Diego Trujillo as German Panesso

Paulina Davila as Carmen

Gabriel Sloyer, as Diaz

Juliana Aidén Martinez, as June

Martin Rodriguez, as Rivi

José Ziga as Amilcar

Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejia

Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa

David Piggott as Max Memelstein

Joe Finfera as Lawyer

Orlando Pineda as Dixon Trujillo Blanco

Griselda Plot

Griselda Blanco is known to have been one of the most dangerous drug lords among all time. Her name has always been mentioned in the same breath as Pablo Escobar, Al Capone, El Chapo, and others. The limited series will be about her life, but it’s not clear how true to reality it will be. If the creators don’t want it to feel like a documentary, they might make up a few things.

The official synopsis says that the show will be about Griselda Blanco, who started one of the most successful drug cartels. She was also a devoted mother, and her charm and ruthlessness made it easy for her to switch between her family and her business. She became known as the Black Widow.

Since this will be a biography about a man who did a lot of bad things, it’s likely to get a lot of attention. The show might reveal things about Blanco that we don’t know yet and secrets that have been kept hidden for a long time. We’ll find out more when the show comes out.

More about the real Griselda Blanco

Griselda Blanco’s personal life was just as horrible as her work life. She married her first husband, Carlos Trujillo, and had three sons named Dixon, Uber, and Osvaldo. All of them were undereducated and were killed in Colombia after being deported from the US after serving some prison sentences there.

On another day, Blanco and her second husband got into a gunfight. In the end, Alberto and six of his bodyguards were killed, but Blanco was only shot in the stomach. She soon got better and moved to Miami, which kept the police from catching her. There, she got married for the third time to Dario Sepulveda and had her youngest son with him. However, Dario also left her, and in 1983 he went back to Mexico.

Griselda Trailer

September 21 saw the release of the first Griselda teaser trailer. The teaser sets the mood for a dramatic and foreboding story with Sofía Vergara’s (Modern Family) scary voice-over and disturbing music. As the teaser builds to its climax—Griselda’s revelation in all her splendor—and the query “Who is the one in charge?”—quick cuts give glimpses of the world we’re about to visit.

This teaser comes with first-look advertising photographs that give fans a visual preview of what to anticipate from Griselda’s debut. We received the official Griselda trailer on November 30.

Vergara stars as the cartel leader in the new Netflix film Griselda. An aggressive beginning sets the stage for Griselda to build the main character’s cocaine business in Miami, Florida.

Griselda will resort to whatever means necessary to establish her drug business, including organizing larger-scale criminal activity and hitting a guy over the leg with a bat, as seen in the 1978 trailer.

Griselda Production Details

It was supposedly January 24, 2022, when filming began. According to Sofia Vergara and Ingrid Escajeda, who are the showrunners of Griselda, production finished later, on July 1, 2022. Production was also carried out in Miami and Los Angeles.

Where can I watch Griselda?

On January 25, 2024, Netflix will make Griselda accessible to view online. At this moment, viewers may watch it online.