Single’s Inferno Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 2 of Single’s Inferno is a courting reality television series. Six males and six girls are stranded on an island with the primary objective of finding love.

They must overcome obstacles that aid in getting to know one another and better comprehending their love interest. They have an entire season to sort out their emotions.

Single Inferno depicts friendship and uneasy moments among the couple in addition to love. They experience emotional connection in addition to physical connection.

On the island, candidates are prohibited from discussing their professions and must cook for themselves.

On Single Inferno, each of the twelve participants are prohibited from using electricity and are required to collect water.

On the program, their only motivation on the remote island is to survive and discover love. Season 1 of Single Inferno premiered on December 18, 2021, and concluded on January 8, 2022.

The audience adored the first season, and the second was published shortly after the conclusion of the first. Today, we’ll discuss the Season 2 release date and locations of the cast and crew.

The events of the first season in the Korean celebrity dating show Single Inferno will also be summarized.

Twelve attractive singles are isolated on an abandoned island and compete to win each other’s affections and flee to paradise.

For those unfamiliar, the buzzy series debuted on the streaming service in December 2021, becoming the initial one Korean reality series to make the Top 10 list.

The first season saw breakout personalities like Song Ji-a, who was originally a YouTuber, although shortly after, the influencer confronted censure for donning phony designer products on the program.

Meanwhile, Kang So-yeon debuted as a solo K-pop artist following her breakthrough on the program.

In addition, the series received criticism for remarks made by some contestants regarding skin color.

Single’s Inferno Season 2 Release Date

The second season of the Korean courting reality television series Single’s Inferno was conceived by Kim Jae-won as well as Kim Na-hyun.

The first episode of the following season was made available to viewers on December 13, 2022, and the final episode aired on January 10, 2023.

Twelve contestants are stranded on a desolate island to discover love with one another. They have no way of getting electricity, must collect water throughout the island, and must prepare their own meals.

In the final episode, women are distributed in various areas in the island, and males will approach them if they are intrigued. If both parties embrace each other, they will depart the island together.

Single’s Inferno Season 2 Cast

Lee Nadine is a graduate of Harvard University who participated in the second season of the program. Shin Seul-ki, the captain of the Seoul Nationals, also participated in the second season.

Model Park Se-jeong and acting major Lee So-e also participated in the program. The CEO of an online apparel boutique, Lim Min-su, and Miss Korea 2021 have also decided to participate in Season 2 of Single Inferno.

The program featured investment broker Jo Yoong-jae, barista Choi Jong-woo, and chef Kim Han-bin.

Along with them, the cosmetic surgeon Shin Dong-woo and the YouTubers Kim Jin-young and Kim Se-jun also participated in the program in an attempt to discover love.

Single’s Inferno Season 2 Trailer

Single’s Inferno Season 2 Plot

The second season of the Korean dating television series Single’s Inferno premiered on its official streaming platform on December 13, 2022.

Ji Hyun-suk and Lee Jung-hwa wrote the show’s script, and Kim Jae-won and Kim Na-hyun are its creators.

The second season was shot in the Sas Eungdong-do province. Initially well-liked by the males, Seo-eun and Seul-ki were the first couple to check into the Paradise Hotel, alongside Yoong-jae. Dong-woo and Seul-ki then followed.

At the conclusion of the second season, just three couples remained together. The couples that departed the island together were Seul-ki and Jong-woo, followed by Seo-e and Se-jun, and finally Seo-eun and Yoong-jae.

Season 1 of Single Inferno premiered on December 18, 2021, and concluded on January 8, 2022. The initial season was filmed in Sas Eungdong-do.

Shin Ji-yeon, Kang So-yeon, Ahn Ye-won, Song Ji-a, Kim Su-min, Seong Min-ji, Kim Hyeon-joong, Moon Se-hoon, Kim Jun-sik, Choi Si-hoon, Oh Jin-taek, and Cha Hyun-seung traveled to the island in search of love.

Hyeon-joong and Ji-a, Ji-yeon and Se-hoon, Jin-taek and So-yeon, and Jun-taek and Ye-won are the final couples to complete all the challenges and depart the island together.

If you have viewed the new trailer, you will have a sample of the delectable drama that will be featured in the upcoming season.

According to Netflix Tudum, “One choice can mean the difference among paradise and hell,” the clip’s opening line states.

We learned about the pirate ship-themed Inferno earlier this year at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, and it was upgraded for round 2.

They must spend nine consecutive days on the island in very few amenities. In the first season, it is revealed that all the individuals are left on an island where they must find a partner in order to flee hell and reach paradise.

During the first two nights, the rule remains unchanged, and they locate their companions, with some even escaping to paradise.