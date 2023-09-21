Cold Blooded Intern Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Once we fall in love with a show, we wish it would never conclude, but this is nearly impossible. So we satisfy ourselves with a new season, such as Season 2 of Cold Blooded Intern.

But if we’re talking about a Korean drama, our desire to view our favorite program will never be satisfied.

Korean dramas had a way of captivating our souls, and ever since they did so, our hearts have no longer belonged to us.

The second season of the ongoing Korean drama Cold Blooded Intern is about to conclude. The final and fifteenth episode will broadcast on September 15, 2023.

The audience adores the show, and now they want to know when the second season will premiere, its expected narrative, cast, trailer, and where they can watch it.

The third episode of Cold Blooded Intern will be released soon. If you are tired of viewing horror or romance succession, this workplace story will provide a welcome change of pace.

This week, on August 12, 2023, two episodes were published on the same day as the premiere. The narrative focuses on Go Hae-Ra, a woman who is eager to resume her career shortly after a seven-year hiatus.

Her experience failed to land her a high-level position, so she must begin as an intern.

Even this position did not come as readily to her as it did to her former colleague, which means that manager Choi Jun is being offered an illegitimate promotion.

The portion for the brain referred to as the hypothalamus regulates the temperature of the body’s metabolism.

This thermostat has been set to 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, but a degree or two higher or lower is acceptable for humans. In fact, your body’s temperature fluctuates throughout the day.

It is at its lowest just before you wake up in the morning, reaches its highest point in the afternoon, followed by falls again at night.

Physical exertion raises the body’s temperature. Additionally, illness may cause a greater increase or decrease in the average temperature.

This captivating series, which incorporates the office, comedy, as well as slice-of-life genres, promises to deliver a poignant and unique story that will appeal to viewers of all ages.

She has returned to be an intern, desiring a fresh start, despite having been fired from a position in which she had previously excelled.

Cold Blooded Intern Season 2 Release Date

The release date for any program is information that the audience is eager to learn. Cold Blooded Creators has not announced anything regarding the show’s release date.

Fans of Cold Blooded Season 1 can anticipate its release by the end of 2024.

The first season for the show is about to conclude, and based on its conclusion, it is evident that the Cold Blooded creators will likely announce the second season shortly after the first concludes.

According to the official announcement, the second season could premiere by the end of 2024. It could be a year before the forthcoming season is available to watch.

They can amuse themselves in the interim by viewing similar Korean dramas, such as Strangers, Behind Your Touch, and My Lovely Liar.

Cold Blooded Intern Season 2 Cast

The ongoing career-oriented Korean drama Cold Blooded Intern is about to conclude, and fans are eager to learn who will be recruited for the second season of the workplace comedy series.

To their dismay, there is no information about the second season, and consequently, the personnel for it is unknown.

The final episode of the first season will broadcast on September 15, 2023, and audiences can anticipate an official statement from the show’s creators following its conclusion. Before an official announcement is made, nothing will be said about the cast of the second season.

The first season of Cold Blooded Intern features The Good Bad Mother’s Ra Mi Ran as Go Hae Ra. In the program, Uhm Ji Won, who portrayed Im Jin Hee at The Cursed, was seen portraying Choi Ji Won.

Cold Blooded Intern Season 2 Trailer

Cold Blooded Intern Season 2 Plot

Korean workplace comedic drama Cold Blooded Intern currently airs on TVING and is accessible for local viewers to the TVING online platform, whereas some viewers worldwide can view it on Viu.

The second season has not yet been verified, so nothing is known about its expected narrative.

Soon after the conclusion of the first season of Workplace Comedy, the show’s creators are anticipated to release an official statement regarding the second season.

The first season’s narrative is full of originality. Whereas the majority of contemporary Korean dramas are romances, this particular show focuses on a career. Han Sang Jae is responsible for its direction.

Fans about all over the world are extolling and applauding the first season of Cold Blooded Intern. Even though season 1 is still ongoing, supporters are avidly anticipating season 2.

Season 2 may investigate Hae-ra’s life in depth. A new chapter may open in her life. As an intern, we could also receive to see another facet of her life.

Fans can anticipate seeing how Hae-ra handles the prejudices in a male-dominated work environment.

The relationship between Hae-ra and Choi Ji-won may also develop further. Despite their sweet and bitter relationship, they could become companions for a change.

However, these are all speculations, and we are unaware of what Season 2 will bring. Until then, we can only patiently wait.

Go Hae Ra labored diligently as a salesperson, but after having a child, she resigned.

For the past seven years, she has devoted her entire attention to raising her child. Currently, she must resume her working career, but she struggles to find a new line of employment.

Go Hae Ra and Choi Ji Won had previously worked together at another company, so Choi Ji Won decided to hire Go Hae Ra as an intern for the item-arranging team.

The episode begins with a recollection of a woman standing on the edge of a terrace while a no-pregnancy contract falls from her hand.