All The Clues in Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Leads Towards Its Mysterious Plot

Netflix Has officially announced the renewal of Stranger Things Season 4 on September 30. “Stranger Things” is one of the most popular series on Netflix. With Growing Fans as well as Supporters all over the world, “Stranger Things” did become the most viewed series on Netflix.

“Stranger Things” is an American Science Fiction Horror web Television series with the Fan Followers worldwide. The Series is Rated 8.8 on IMDB. The Story is Horrifically set in the 1980’s Environment. The group of Young Kids in this Horrific Trail will give you Goosebumps for sure.

The Fans will be going to explore season 4 when it will come. There is no Official date disclosed for the Premiere of Season 4. So you might have to wait for season 4 till Late 2020.

Netflix has officially announced season 4 by Tweet as well as a short video. The Short video won’t reveal much about season 4, But still, we can predict the plot from the clues that are available in the video.

Duffer Brothers did not deny the fact that there will be some time travel in season 4 when he was in an interview. So Fans might see time traveling in Season 4. Although there were no advance weapons or technologies in the 1980s. But in the Series, it might be possible.

The Announcement Video also suggest some clues about time traveling. The Clock Tower that is seen on the left side changes to the Upside-Down. So This Sign Suggest that there might be Time Traveling Included in Season 4.

Season 4 will give you a Thrilled Experience and it will also make you crave for more excitement. Have You Watched “Stranger Things”? Leave in the Comment Box.