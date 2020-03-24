Tokyo Olympics delayed to 2021

The Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo, and the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, they held a meeting on Tuesday in which they agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics. According to the conclusions of the meeting, the appointment will have to be held no later than the summer of 2021.

"In the present circumstances and based on the information provided today by the WHO, the President of the IOC and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo should be rescheduled by a date post 2020, but no later than the summer of 2021, to safeguard the health of athletes, all those involved in the Olympic Games and the international community, "reports the IOC through a statement.

The Committee has also indicated that the Olympic flame will remain in Japan until the Games are held, which will maintain their original name as Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Mori Yoshiro, President of the IOC, also participated in the meeting between the top officials of the IOC and the Japanese Government. Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee; the Olympic minister, Hashimoto Seiko; the governor of Tokyo, Koike Yuriko; the President of the IOC Coordination Commission, John Coates; IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper; and the Executive Director of the IOC Olympic Games, Christophe Dubi.

Last Sunday the IOC said that it was beginning to analyze the possibility of a postponementbut fixed a maximum term of four weeks to make a final decision. "In light of the worsening situation worldwide, the Executive has today taken the first step in planning the possibles scenarios"he said through a statement.