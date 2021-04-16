Apple Fitness + will have new exercises for older ages, pregnant women and beginners

Apple today introduced a Expansion of the Fitness + exercise catalog, their subscription service to get fit using their devices. These exercises will be aimed at beginner users, pregnant women and the elderly.

Exercises for beginners will be yoga, strength training or HIIT interval training; and they can be useful too for those who have not exercised in a long time or they are just getting out of the exercises you are used to.

Special guests in walking exercises

As a culmination of these novelties, the ‘Time to Walk’ activities to get motivated and / or guided will have special guests. We will start with actress Jane Fonda, who will mix several songs with small conversations that will encourage us to walk.

All this new content will be added to the existing one on Apple Fitness + as of Monday, April 19, just one day before the next keynote. The service remains exclusive to the United States, selling for $ 9.99 per month or $ 79.99 per year. It can also be contracted as part of the Apple One Premier subscription for $ 29.99 per month. At the moment there are no data or rumors about whether we will see an extension of the service to other countries such as Mexico or Spain.