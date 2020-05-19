Entertainment

This will be the new generation: Epic presents Unreal Engine 5 with a technical demo on PS5

May 19, 2020
Lisa Durant
At this point, there are many unknowns that we have about PS5, including the possible exclusive launch catalog (under the PlayStation Studios label), the date of sale, or the price.

However, thanks to Epic Games, we can have a more approximate idea of ​​what to expect from the new generation in graphic terms, since a technical demo of the new graphics engine has been shown. Unreal Engine 5 (owned by the company) running on the new generation of Sony, in what would have been the demo of the canceled GDC, called “Lumen in the Land of Nanite”

As you can see, an exploration and adventure game starring a young woman exploring ancient ruins has been used, a very close approach to what a new Tomb Raider or Uncharted game would be for this new generation (and that we now want, although it is not real, although it is playable).

You can see details such as the number of polygons, high-resolution textures or lighting, the drawing distance, particles, dynamic destruction, etc. In addition to other aspects such as 3D Audio for greater immersion. All of it running in real-time on a PS5 development kit, as confirmed by Epic.

Unreal Engine 5 is designed for future compatibility, so studios can start next-generation development now in UE4 and move their projects to UE5 when ready.

In addition to the platform chosen for its presentation, Unreal Engine 5 will be available in preview in early 2021, and in full version in late 2021, compatible with next-generation consoles, current generation consoles, PC, Mac, iOS and Android.

