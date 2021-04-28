Discount of the iPad Pro (2020) of 11 “Cellular with 256 GB in Amazon: down to 999 euros, its historical minimum price

Apple announced last week its new generation of professional tablets iPad Pro, which stands out mainly for the use of the M1 chip, the same processor that the company’s latest computers mount. However, the immediately previous models launched in 2020 are also very powerful, and the 11 “model with Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity and 256 GB of internal storage has reached its all-time low on Amazon of 1.159 euros 999 euros.

Buy the 11 “iPad Pro (2020) at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 1,159 euros for the version with 256 GB of internal storage and Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity, the iPad Pro 11 “(2020) can be purchased on Amazon at its all-time low price, for 999 euros, which is a 160 euro discount. In El Corte Inglés it is also at the same price.





Apple iPad Pro (11-inch 2nd Gen Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB) – Space Gray (2020)

Announced and released in mid-March 2020, weighing approximately 473 grams and made primarily of aluminum and glass, the 11 “iPad Pro (2020) in this offering is compatible with Nano-SIM or eSIM cards, with the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard with trackpad.

It has a 11 “IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1,668 x 2,388 pixels and a density of pixels per inch of 265. The strong point of this panel, apart from its high image quality, is that its refresh rate is 120 Hz, which provides a greater sense of fluidity when navigating the interface or play certain video games.

Inside it houses the procesador Apple A12Z Bionic con Neural Engine, an eight-core chip that is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. As we have advanced, it has 256 GB of internal storage for apps, music, videos and other files. Its battery is 7,538 mAh, and it is compatible with 18W fast charging and reverse charging.

Another point to highlight is that it is the First iPad to incorporate dual 12 + 10 MP rear cameras capable of recording video in high resolution 4K Ultra HD, as well as a ToF 3D LiDAR sensor for augmented reality tasks. The front camera is 7 MP TrueDepth with a security system based on Face ID facial recognition.

