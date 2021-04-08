Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX adds the versions for PS5 and Xbox Series and will be released in June along with this great collector’s edition

In recent years we have returned to our childhood thanks to the remakes of great classics that debuted in the 80s and 90s. One of those cases is that of Alex Kidd, since the charismatic character will return to action with Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, a remake of the first title of the saga which was published at the time in 1986.

This version developed by Jankenteam and published by Merge Games already has a release date after confirming that it will go on sale on 24 de junio para PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch y PC in the Epic Games Store and Steam with a price of 19.99 euros. In addition, on the occasion of the announcement, the following trailer that you have below has come to light.

In this new preview we can check the magical and renewed look that will have the game with which all the scenarios will look great, but they will not be the only ones, because the characters will also have new animations, details and a more fluid control system compared to the original game.

The news will not stop there, because there will be phases that have never been seen before, melodies that have been recorded again and new game modes, among which there will be a Boss Rush mode to fight against all the final bosses, which will have new mechanics to become more challenging. Even so, those who want to enjoy a more classic experience can replay the version from over 30 years ago at the touch of a button.

It is clear that the launch of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is one of the most anticipated for the coming months, hence Merge Games has announced that the arrival of the game will be accompanied by a collector’s edition of the most special in which all the following will be included:

A hard copy with its box

An instruction manual

Three Pins by Alex Kidd

Some cards from the rock, paper scissors game with the characters of this installment

An art book with pictures of the game design

A medallion along with a bag

A CD with the soundtrack

A collector’s box to store all the mentioned items

Signature Edition, the company in charge of this very special edition, and which will also have a standard edition, has enabled the reservation of both with a price of 30.24 euros o 65.53 euros depending on which one you choose, but if you want to add it to your collection you just have to click here.