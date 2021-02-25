These are the most popular anime characters according to China

The streaming giant in China, the platform Bilibili, revealed earlier this year the results of the massive survey “Anime of the Year”, although the most relevant results have already been covered previously, this time we have to review the results of the categories “Most popular characters of 2020“, Where not only the male and female characters of the productions released in 2020 were considered, but also of all previous years.

The survey presents “millions” in the counting results, however, it is worth noting that it does not mean that “those millions” represent individual entries, but rather that users assigned a number of points to each character during the voting period.

Results – Male Characters

10. Madara Uchiha – Naruto

9. Joseph Joestar – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

8. Noriaki Kakyoin – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

7. Levi Ackerman – Shingeki no Kyojin

6. Osamu Dazai – Bungou Stray Dogs

5. Day Giovanna – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

4. Orga Itsuka – Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

3. Yoshikage Kira – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

2. Joutarou Kuujou – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

1. Dio – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

Results – Female Characters

10. Takagi – Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san

9. Sakura Kinomoto – Cardcaptor Sakura

8. Rei Ayanami – Neon Genesis Evangelion

7. Aqua – Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!

6. Rikka Takanashi – Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai!

5. Mio Akiyama – K-On!

4. Asuka Langley Soryuu / Shikinami – Neon Genesis Evangelion

3. Mai Sakurajima – Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai

2. Zero Two – Darling in the FranXX

1. Mikasa Ackerman – Shingeki no Kyojin

Source: Bilibili

