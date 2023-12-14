The World Is Still Beautiful Season 2: Will it Return for Another Season?

“The World is Still Beautiful” shares certain traditional romantic tropes with other Shoujo anime, yet it manages to stay in the “genre-free zone” because of its unique twists. With the most spectacular sights and great sounds, it shows its fantastical universe in a very grand manner.

The portrayal of its protagonists as ordinary people, rather than fantastical creatures always struggling with their own sense of self-importance, is what sets it apart from the others. You almost get the impression that there is genuine chemistry between the two of them, and the connection never seems forced.

With its eclectic mix, ‘The World Is Still Beautiful’ manages to achieve a tranquil atmosphere that elevates it to the level of a brilliant animation. Despite a few minor issues, I still think all anime fans should see it.

The World Is Still Beautiful Season 2 Renewal Status

Upon its first airing, the Shoujo anime’s first season was met with mostly good reviews. It has a huge fan base, even though it did not do well on the global stage. There seems to have been a steady rise in requests for a second season. Soredemo Sekai wa Utsukushii Season 2 has not been renewed by Studio Pierrot or any of the other firms involved in the anime’s production as of yet.

However, with the conclusion of the Soredemo Sekai wa Utsukushii manga, the likelihood of the anime’s renewal has naturally diminished. The only purpose of producing an anime version, as opposed to the original, is to make money.

As a result, their existence is contingent upon the availability of promotional material. Regrettably, in April 2020, mangaka Dai Shiina concluded her highly regarded manga series with the last three chapters. Because of this, Season 2 of The World Is Still Beautiful is in jeopardy.

The World Is Still Beautiful Season 2 Release Date

The anime’s popularity has declined since its initial season, and a lot of time has passed since then. Only 7,000 people follow it on Twitter, and its Google search popularity is modest.

Despite the disc’s popularity, the series failed to meet expectations, selling just 972 copies in 2014. Budgetary restrictions probably are to blame for the absence of a second season. Why? Because there isn’t a game or a strong distributor like Netflix to boost sales.

The popularity of the anime was low; thus, we do not expect a new season based on our assessment findings. Since the manga offers sufficient source material, it is still feasible—though very improbable—that a new season will be produced in the future.

The World Is Still Beautiful Story

The ability to summon rain is held by Nike, the fourth princess of the Rain Dukedom. Even though she is reluctant to do so, she reluctantly goes to the Sun Kingdom to marry Sun King Livius so that her people might benefit. She quickly learns that the young king is still a kid, despite having conquered the globe in only three years after becoming king.

Additionally, he has ordered Nike to summon the rain for no good reason, and when she refuses, he throws her in prison. In the beginning, they are merely legally married, but as the tale progresses, they start to feel more and more connected emotionally.

The World Is Still Beautiful Cast

Nike Lemercier Voiced by: Rena Maeda

Voiced by: Rena Maeda Livius Orvinus Ifrikia Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki

Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki Neil Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita

Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita Bardwin Cecil Ifrikia Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai

Ifrikia Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai Sheila Voiced by: Keiko Han

Voiced by: Keiko Han Ranra Voiced by: Ruriko Aoki

Voiced by: Ruriko Aoki Vordan Voiced by: Shūichi Ikeda

Voiced by: Shūichi Ikeda Rani Aristes Voiced by: Daisuke Namikawa

Voiced by: Daisuke Namikawa Jaina Voiced by: Kenji Nomura

Voiced by: Kenji Nomura Miranda Voiced by: Yōko Sōmi

Voiced by: Yōko Sōmi Tohara Voiced by: Chisa Yokoyama

Voiced by: Chisa Yokoyama Teteru Lemercier Voiced by: Toshiharu Sakurai

Voiced by: Toshiharu Sakurai Mira Lemercier Voiced by: Mariya Ise

The World Is Still Beautiful Season 2: Will it ever return?

The likelihood of an anime adaptation of Soredemo Sekai wa Utsukushii returning has diminished since the manga’s conclusion, although renewed interest from viewers might lead to a new season. Nowadays, viewers have a great deal of influence over whether or not a program is renewed.

Accordingly, the show’s second season of The World Is Still Beautiful has a chance of survival if enough people sign petitions supporting it. Everyone will just have to wait for Studio Pierrot to revive the show until then. For any further developments, be sure to check out this section.