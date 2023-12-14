Ultramarine Magmell Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Streaming on Netflix this year, Ultramarine Magmell—sometimes called Magmel of the Sea Blue—is a fantasy and adventure anime series. Dainenbyo, a Chinese artist, wrote and drew the manhua series that the anime is based on. Saying “manhua” may be an intriguing idea. The manga series in question, however, is Chinese and not created in Japan.

The series was first broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji networks in Japan, where it was created by Studio Signpost. Akudama Drive and other Pierrot Studio anime were created by Studio Signpost, a subsidiary of Pierrot Studio. With the help of the Netflix license, the show was able to attract viewers from all corners of the globe.

The thirteen-episode first season premiered on Netflix on October 10, 2019, after its April 7–June 30, 2019 Japanese run. Fans have been waiting for a second season for more than a year. Is Season 2 of the show greenlit by Netflix?

Ultramarine Magmell Season 2 Renewal Status

Each episode of the first season of the anime follows a new journey. It lacked a comparable linear plot. Some have compared the show’s daring plot points to those of Hunter X Hunter, a popular anime. Once people started comparing it to programs like HxH, it was clear the anime was going to be excellent. The 2019 concert did not wow reviewers, but it did well with audiences.

People are wondering whether the low numbers are the major reason the series hasn’t been renewed yet. So yet, neither the producers nor the showrunners have confirmed or denied the existence of Ultramarine Magmell Season 2. Consequently, many are wondering if there is any chance of a sequel.

Ultramarine Magmell Season 2 Release Date

Premiering on April 7, 2019, the first season of “Ultramarine Magmell” ran for thirteen episodes until its conclusion on June 30, 2019. On October 10, 2019, the anime had its global debut on Netflix. Studio Pierrot Plus, noted for their work on series like ‘Tokyo Ghoul: Re’ and ‘Beelzebub,’ produced it.

Streaming in an ONA format, all thirteen episodes of the anime were available on Netflix simultaneously, and if everything goes according to plan, the series may even be renewed.

There have been a total of eight volumes released of the original material. However, these volumes are not part of the first season, given that the manga’s last four volumes were released in March and April of 2019. There is some resolution after season 1, but there is still a lot of unfinished business in the manga, so there is a good probability that season 2 will be greenlit.

Ultramarine Magmell Cast

Inyō Voiced by: Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese); Griffin Puatu (English)

Voiced by: Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese); Griffin Puatu (English) Zero Voiced by: M.A.O (Japanese); Erika Harlacher (English)

Voiced by: M.A.O (Japanese); Erika Harlacher (English) Emilia Voiced by: Hibiku Yamamura (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English)

Voiced by: Hibiku Yamamura (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English) Shūin Voiced by: Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English)

Ultramarine Magmell Plot

Several individuals go on an expedition to investigate the mysterious “Magmell” when it materializes out of nowhere. This new continent is every explorer’s fantasy—full of verdant landscapes and undiscovered natural riches.

However, despite its diverse wildlife, there are several threats around every bend; something must be done to ensure the continued viability of these investigations in this perilous setting.

At this point, professionals in the field of animal conservation, sometimes referred to as “Anglers,” are brought in to help find the missing explorers. “Ultramarine Magmell” chronicles the exploits of an “angler” called Inyou, who, with the help of his aide Zero, hunts out explorers using his superior survival abilities.

Ultramarine Magmell Rating

Anime fans and reviewers have both given Magmel of the Sea Blue high marks. Everyone has been raving about the game’s original plot, breathtaking graphics, and complex heroes. Considering the average rating of 7.3 on MyAnimeList and 6.1 on IMDb, it seems that the anime is well-liked.

Ultramarine Magmell Season 2: Will it ever return?

This program didn’t do well with viewers, since it has a low rating of 6.03 on MyAnimeList. Nonetheless, the plot was a huge hit with viewers, and the show went on to achieve financial success. Thankfully, there is enough material for another part according to the creators. However, there is a lot of demand from fans who are keen to see some more family-friendly content.

The second season of Ultramarine Magmell would be a fantastic addition to the anime canon, and fans are eager for it to get the green light. Therefore, the producers will be compelled to revive the anime if the desire for a second season stays the same.