The Witcher Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Witcher season 3 will be out soon, but everything will be different on the Continent because Henry Cavill won’t be back again for the fourth installment, so this will be his last time playing Geralt. Instead, Liam Hemsworth, who played Peeta in The Hunger Games, will take over. This is a surprise change in the cast. Find out about that change and everything else you need to learn about the upcoming episodes below.

Season 3 of The Witcher has finished filming, but there’s no exact date for when it will come out yet. The show will be back in the summer of 2023. That means the fantasy show will be back on our screens in just a few months. This time, the show will be based on the book Time of Contempt, in which Geralt but rather than Yennefer attempt to keep Ciri secure as the danger grows.

The Witcher, a popular fantasy show on Netflix, will return for its much-anticipated third season in 2019. However, it will be a sad return to the franchise. This is because this will be Henry Cavill’s last time playing Geralt of Rivia. In October 2022, it was announced that he was leaving the show, which caught everyone by surprise. Since taking on the role, the actor has grown increasingly popular, and both fans and critics have praised his work in the first second season.

Some fans thought that Cavill might be back in the role after all in December 2022 because it had been said that his leaving had something to do with his position as Superhero in the DCEU. However, Cavill affirmed that he will not return as Man of Steel. But Deadline says that he won’t be coming back. This is probably because he is going to be in a new Warhammer series.

This means that Luke Hemsworth, who is from Australia, will play Geralt starting with the 4th season of the show, as had been said before. In a statement, Cavill was thankful for his time on the series and welcomed Hemsworth, saying, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has so far been full of monsters and adventures, but alas, I will be putting down my medallion and swords for season 4.”

“I’m stepping down as the White Wolf, and the great Mr. Liam Hemsworth will take over.” As with the best literary characters, I pass the baton to Liam with respect for the time I spent playing Geralt and excitement to see what he does with one of the most interesting and complex characters ever written. Liam, good sir, the above character has so much to offer, so dive in and see what users can find.

Even though plot details haven’t been confirmed, we can be sure that season 3 will continue to explore Ciri’s fate after what happened in season 2. We’ll also probably see Yennefer, Ciri, and Geralt go to Aretuza such that Ciri can master Helen’s magic. This is in line with the storyline of A Time of Disdain, which shows creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said was the inspiration for The Witcher season 3. Hissrich has also said that Cavill will have a “heroic sendoff” before Hemsworth takes over in season 4.

The Witcher Season 3 Release Date

As Netflix has already confirmed, The Witcher will be out soon. So we can’t give you a specific date because the makers of The Witcher Season 3 haven’t said when it will come out. But we can tell people that the show will come out during the warmer months of 2023, between June and September.

Netflix announced that there will be a third season of The Witcher before the second season even came out. They confirmed that there would be a third season of The Witcher at Netflix’s TUDUM event, where they said it would start in September 2021. Read on to find out more about The Witcher’s third season.

The Witcher Season 3 Cast

Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer will all be back for the third season of The Witcher (Anya Chalotra). But this is officially Cavill’s last season as Geralt. In the fourth season, Liam Hemsworth will take over. Cavill won’t be back as Geralt, even though he won’t be coming back as Superman.

Show creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told us about the change, “I’m so excited for viewers.” “I think it’s simply a new part of our story. And I think that new sections bring new electricity and also that individuals will discover things to love. So, yeah, I’m really happy about it.” No one knows why Cavill quit, but a report says that he wanted to go after season 2 because he didn’t “see eye to eye” with producers.

But Cavill will leave in a big way. Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly, “Henry has provided so much to the show, and we want to do the right thing to honor that” (opens in new tab). She also: “Geralt’s big turn is when he stops being neutral and does whatever it takes to get to Ciri. And, although it wasn’t written that way, I think it’s the most heroic way to go. When we see Geralt again in season 4, he has a new purpose in mind. He’s not exactly what we thought Geralt would be like. Now, even by way, that’s a way to say “not enough.”

We can expect to see characters like Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), Lambert (Paul Bullion), and Coen (Yasen Atour) in season 3 after the finale.

Other series regulars Jaskier (Joey Batey), Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni), and Cahir (Eamon Farren) will probably have a part to play, as well Francesca (Media Simson), Filavandrel (Tom Canton), Triss (Anna Shaffer), Tissa (MyAnna Buring), Dara (Wilson Mbomio), Istredd (Royce Pierson) (Lars Mikkelsen).

A few characters who were introduced in the second season are also likely to show up again. They are Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Cassie Clare as Phillipa, and Lydia as Lydia (Aisha Fabienne Ross). Also, let’s not forget that Duny, now called Nilfgaardian Emperor Emhyr, came back (Bart Edwards).

Hissrich as well told GamesRadar+ that Simon Callow, who plays Codringher, and Lizz Carr, who plays Fenn, will be back for the third season.

There are also going to be four new actors. Manager Zhang, who played Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi or the Legend of a Ten Rings, will play Milva, “a human who was raised by dryads of Brokilon Forest.” She is also called a “ferocious and skilled huntress.” “Born to fight” Gallatin is played by Robbie Amell. He is in charge of a group of Scoia’tael rebels who fight for Nilfgaard.

Hugh Skinner plays Radovid, who is the “Royal playboy” and the younger brother of King Vizier. Suddenly, Radovid becomes a member of Iranian Intelligence. Mistle is one of The Rats, and Christelle Elwin plays her on the show. They are a group of teenagers who don’t fit in and steal from the rich to give to themselves and sometimes to the poor.

Plus, a report from Redanian Intellect says that Hiftu Quasem will play Ciri’s ancestor Falka, who has been mentioned before on the show.

Adjoa Andoh, who tries to play Nenneke, doesn’t know whether they’ll be back, though. “I don’t know, I guess. We’ll see, “Andoh said to Radio Times. “How big are those books? And the stories have gone in so many different directions. Anneke is in a lot of books. But, you know, it depends on what those who want to accomplish with this version.”

Iranian Intelligence (opens in new tab) says that one of the main bad guys in season 2 has been recast. Rience, who was played by Chris Fulton before, seems to have left the show. Photos from the set show that The King’s Sam Woolf will now play the mage.

The Witcher Season 3 Trailer

Shortly, it might happen soon. Both of the first looks at the next season of The Witcher came out in July, five months first before the season came out in December. Now that we know Summer 2023 is the right time, a season 3 trailer should come out early this year.

In the meantime, though, you can look at photos from the location scouting. Look at them down below:

The Witcher Season 3 Plot

The following is the formal overview of season 3 from the people who made it. “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of a Continent start competing to capture her, Geralt did take Ciri of Cintra into hiding, intent on safeguarding his new fully reunited family from those who want to destroy it,” it teases.

“Yennefer is in charge of Ciri’s magical training, so she takes them to the safe fortress of Aretuza, where Helen hopes to learn more about the girl’s untapped powers. Instead, they find themselves in a field of battle of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must battle back and put everything online as well as risk losing one another forever.” Let’s wait for the first episode to find out more.

After the second season cliffhangers, which showed that Wild Hunt wants Ciri for her “Hen Ikeir” (Elder Blood), which could give her the power to bring the elves back to their former glory, it looks like season 3 of The Witcher will explore Ciri’s fate more.

In season two, Geralt said this about Ciri’s fate: “The demon, the Wild Hunt—destined she’s for something, and that’s not all. If spellcasters and royals find out she’s still alive but also what she can do, they won’t stop coming after her.”

In future episodes, there will be a tense hunt for Ciri, with Yennefer and Geralt trying hard to protect her as the main three characters become tied together within one epic story. Hissrich recently told TechRadar that the third season is based on The Time of Contempt, in which Yennefer, Ciri, and Geralt go to Aretuza so that Ciri can learn how to control her magic.

Still, the story is pretty interesting. Witcher Geralt is a monster hunter. Monsters are not people, and there has been a lot of scientific research done on them. Cryptozoology says that there are a few natural things that can take different shapes.

This new show is only a little bit about that. The story that inspired The Witcher is like this. Geralt figures out how to find the monsters, but he gets lost in the middle of his journey while looking for a completely different kind of creature. There is a land of monsters in the Middle Ages. In the movie, there are violent fight scenes and a long list of adventures. In season 2, Ciri makes a promise to keep her child safe from the monsters that kill people.