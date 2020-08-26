Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro With Flip Camera, 90Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Share it:

On 25 August, Asus had launched its remarkable smartphone Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro. Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro both are like siblings. Both phones are the next generation of Zenfone 6. As Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro are the next generation phone, then it will surely have the updated features than Zenfone 6.

About Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro

I will give you the information about the features, prices, and the most attractive flip camera on the phone. Both phones have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. Zenfone 7 has a Snapdragon 865 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. Zenfone 7 Pro will include Snapdragon 865 plus. The screen of the phone has a 90 Hz refresh rate. That is an excellent feature of the phone. You can use this phone for gaming purposes also. With the 90Hz refresh rate, the vision of the gaming scene will be more precise. These, all features are above the one step from all the regular phones.

Now, we will talk about the most attractive things on the phone. That is its flip camera. The flip camera includes a primary and ultra-wide camera in it. The primary and ultra-wide camera has 3x optical telephoto lens. Zenfone 7’s camera flips 180 degrees from its original position. It will allow us to take selfies with the use of the back camera. That means the telephoto lens can be used as a selfie purpose and as a rear camera also. The primary camera is of 64 megapixels, and it can shoot 8K video quality. The other ultra-wide camera is of 12-megapixel resolution and can shoot up to 4K video quality.

The price of the Zenfone 7 with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity is about ₹55,700. If you want Zenfone with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity, then you will have to purchase it at ₹60,100. For the Zenfone 7 Pro, the single phone which contains 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage capacity is priced at ₹71,000.

