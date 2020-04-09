The Witcher 3 passes the 28 million copies sold with about 700,000 on Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Sales you had last year The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt They were close to matching the figures that this highly anticipated video game achieved in 2015 when it first hit stores.

In total, the celebrated RPG CD Projekt RED accumulates more than 28 million units sold and it is especially surprising that for the Nintendo Switch alone, the game has sold over 700,000 units since it was released last year.

No official figures have been given but this graph with percentages shared by the developers has served to make approximate calculations of how much the latest adventure has managed to sell in the trilogy starring Geralt of Rivia.

Last year, there was a sasaplandificant spike in the franchise's popularity due to the premiere of The Witcher series on Netflix, an adaptation that caused quite a stir due to the smooth finish of the story and the spectacular sword duels that had nothing to envy. seen in games or narrated in novels.

Last year six million copies of the game were placed with 18% of them relegated to the physical format. Only in the year of release the game sold more in physical format than in digital, the rest of the years the second format devastates in figures considerably as can be seen in this other graph belonging to an official report of the study.