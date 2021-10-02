BREAKING NEWS: Kylie Jenner is Breaking Up with Travis Scott Why?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had an Amazing Relationship going on for almost 2 years. They are taking a break from this perfect relationship.

Well, The couple that Shares a 1-year-old daughter Stormi walks away from the relationship, Maybe For Now. The Couple has now become exes to each other. Our sources have confirmed that This Beautiful Couple has not been seen together After their Documentary Premiered.

So the documentary “Look Mom I Can Fly” was premiered on August 27 in Santa Monica. Thus Kylie and Scott are not seeing each other since then. What might be the problem between this cute duo?

Sources also did confirm that Kylie Jenner has not posted anything related to Travis Scott on Social Media. The last picture thas Kylie posted about Travis was on September 10. The Post was about their Photoshoot for the cover page of the Adult Magazine “Playboy”.

They have thought of staying away from their relationship for a little while. They decide to make this relationship work, but it did not happen. So before Some Days, they move apart from each other.

They have stayed in this relationship for more than 2 years. Recently the couple was spotted around Summer on a Yacht Trip with Friends and Families on Kylie’s Birthday.

After March, They have a Vacay together, where she had a misunderstanding that Travis Scott cheated on her. But He Denied at that Time.

Both Kylie and Scott got an Invitation for Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Wedding. But Kylie and her cute daughter Stormi Attended the wedding, while Scott was nowhere to be seen at the wedding.

Now, Kylie and Travis are in a Complicated Relationship, But they are Single.