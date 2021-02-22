Outrage 2 also on Amazon Prime Video

If a few days ago the first and third came in, we already have the second film of the franchise available at Amazon Prime Video. Outrage 2 has been released on Blu-ray and DVD in Spain by Average 3 Study.

Second part of Kitano’s ‘Outrage’ trilogy. Five years after his imprisonment, Otomo (Takeshi Kitano) is released by Detective Kataoka so that he can claim his well-deserved and long-awaited revenge against Chief Kato and his clan for the betrayal they committed. A war breaks out between rival families and, also, the offensive of the forces of law against organized crime.